We can easily understand wanting to dress like the ever-fabulous Dolly Parton.
Now, Parton and Good American have introduced a limited-edition collaboration: Dolly's Joleans, a denim collection "adorned with shimmering rhinestones, country glam-inspired details, and more, all of which reflect Dolly's one-of-a-kind essence," according to a press release from the brand.
As the press release described it, the collection is "a little bit of country and a whole lot of glam."
Dolly's Joleans includes classic flared jeans and baby tees, with gingham corseted shirts and crystal-embellished vests. Festival-goers may consider sporting a casual Western-inspired outfit with the Dolly Signature Baby Tee or the Dolly Oversized Concert Tee with the flared jeans, which feature Western yoke-detailing at the back above the pockets.
"I've always believed what you wear should make you feel as fabulous as you truly are, and this brand new line, Dolly's Joleans, is all about celebrating individuality with a touch of sparkle," Parton said in a statement included in the press release. "I'm inspired by Good American's ability to create clothes that make women feel confident and ready to shine!"
In photos from the campaign, Parton poses with an embellished guitar in the Good American red gingham corset shirt, with dark-wash flared jeans and a hair bow to match. In another, Parton is seen wearing the same corset-illusion shirt, this time in a light-wash denim to match a pair of light-wash jeans. Parton sports bold red nails and matching shoes to tie into the all red, white and blue apparel.
In a video on Good American's website, Parton adds, "You need to find out who you are, and you need to do it on purpose. And you need to do it with purpose. And when you apply that to style, you need to wear the clothes that's going to enhance your goodness, your friendliness, your personality, and all the things that you think you stand for."
"So I just say be you," she adds, before singing, "Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Joleans!"
The Dolly's Joleans collection is available in sizes ranging from 00 to 30, XS to 5X, and will be available to shop on April 3.
