'Tis the season for some holiday glam!

The holidays are always a fun excuse to dress up and feel luxe -- while staying on budget, of course.

That's why we tapped Sarah Potempa, celebrity hairstylist and inventor of The Beachwaver Co., for her five favorite holiday glam looks that you can easily achieve with no salon time needed.

"Holiday looks don't need to be overcomplicated. Some of my favorites elevate what could be an everyday look by using an eye-catching statement accessory," Potempa shared with "Good Morning America."

If one of these beautiful styles catches your eye, we have added everything you need to get the look at home.

Scroll on to check it out!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

Style 1: Twisted half-up

Beachwaver 5 easy holiday hair looks

From the crown of the head, create a half-up ponytail. Create a small hole just above the elastic and flip the ponytail up and through the hole. Pull the elastic tight. This will create a twisted look. Gently pull at the twists to "pancake" them, or make them larger. This will add texture and volume to the look. Taking another section of hair to create a second half-up ponytail just below the previous one, repeat the flip through steps. Hook a Beachwaver small velvet bow to the lower ponytail's elastic for a quick and easy festive flare.

Sarah's Tip: "These little twists create so much texture and dimension to the look and they are so easy to do! You can even flip them two or three times to create a tighter twist. A little velvet bow is perfect for a holiday look because they simply hook onto the elastic. It's such a quick and easy festive style!"

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Beachwaver SMALL VELVET BOW - BLACK Price : $10 • 50% Savings Beachwaver Original: $20 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Style 2:Braided half-up

Beachwaver 5 easy holiday hair looks

Add a pump of Braid Balm to the top section of hair to add some grip and flexible hold. Take a 1-inch section of hair on the left side of the head and split it into three parts. Bring the left side over the middle, then the right side over the middle. Then, adding some more hair into the left side, bring it over the middle again. Add some hair to the right side and bring it over the middle working your way to the back of the head. Repeat the process of adding hair to the left and bringing it over the middle, and adding hair to the right and bringing it over the middle will create a French braid. Once you've braided about halfway to the back of the head, you can continue creating a simple 3-strand braid. Use a small clear elastic to secure. Repeat this process on the right side of your hair to meet the other braid in the back of the head. After both sides are braided and secured, you want to "pancake" each braid. To do this, you will gently pull on the edges of each braid "rung" to widen it. Start at the elastic and work your way up to the base of the braid. This technique will transform your braids to make them look more textured and denser. Bring both braids together at the back of the head and secure with an elastic. Finish this holiday look off with a beautiful oversized bow.

Sarah's Tip: "'Pancaking' your braids can transform them! I love pulling at the sections of braids to make the braid look larger and fuller especially when I'm creating a look for someone with thin or fine hair."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Beachwaver BRAID BALM- PRE BRAID PREP Price : $12 • 25% Savings Beachwaver Original: $16 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Beachwaver SILKY OVERSIZED BOW - ROSE PINK Price : $10 • 50% Savings Beachwaver Original: $20 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Beachwaver BEACHWAVER B1 ROTATING CURLING IRON - HOLIDAY GLITTER Price : $69 • 42% Savings Beachwaver Original: $119 Shop Now

Style 3: Faux dutch braid into low ponytail

Beachwaver 5 easy holiday glams looks

Begin by applying Braid Balm throughout the hair and sectioning the top one-third of your hair out of the way. Using some more Braid Balm, secure the remaining two-thirds of hair into a smooth, low ponytail. Take the top section down and split this section into three even parts. Bring the left side under the middle, then the right side under the middle. This will create a simple three-strand braid. Continue this process until you reach the base of the ponytail. Secure the braid with an elastic. Create a hole in the last rung of the braid and pull the ponytail through. Tighten each elastic to blend the two parts together. This will give you the look of a Dutch braid with a simple process. Now, "pancake," or pull at the sides of the braid, to add extra volume. Create some loose Beachwaves throughout the ponytail to add some dimension. Use Team Texture Dry Finishing Spray throughout the ponytail to add texture and volume to the Beachwaves. Team Texture is a buildable product so you can simply spray a section and gently separate the waves to add lift and body within the hair. Finish this look with one of Beachwaver's new holiday hair accessories. This small black velvet bow gives an amazing holiday touch to this look.

Sarah's Tip: "Although I love creating complicated braids, this is a great hair hack for anyone that may struggle creating a Dutch braid on themselves. I love how simple this look is to execute while creating a more complex illusion in the end."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Beachwaver BRAID BALM- PRE BRAID PREP Price : $12 • 25% Savings Beachwaver Original: $16 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Beachwaver SMALL VELVET BOW - BLACK Price : $10 • 50% Savings Beachwaver Original: $20 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Beachwaver BEACHWAVER B1 ROTATING CURLING IRON - HOLIDAY GLITTER Price : $69 • 42% Savings Beachwaver Original: $119 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Beachwaver FLORAL ON SET PRO BRUSH - PINK PETAL Price : $12 • 50% Savings Beachwaver Original: $24 Shop Now

Style 4: Scarf high pony

Beachwaver 5 easy holiday hair looks

Smooth the hair into a half-up ponytail using Braid Balm and a strong elastic. Clip this ponytail out of the way. Create another ponytail below the first using the remaining hair. You should have two ponytails stacked closely together.

Create a small hole at the base of the top ponytail and pull the bottom ponytail up and through the hole. Tighten each elastic. Continue tightening each ponytail until they are as high as you want. They should look like a single ponytail with a ton of volume.

Use Team Texture to give the ponytail additional, volume, texture and grip. You can also add a fun accessory to this high pony like a fun pink velvet bow for some extra glam during this holiday season.

Sarah's Tip: "Team Texture is a buildable product so you can continue adding more throughout the hair to give more lift and dimension."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Beachwaver BRAID BALM- PRE BRAID PREP Price : $12 • 25% Savings Beachwaver Original: $16 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Beachwaver SCARF TAIL SCRUNCHIE Price : $12 • 50% Savings Beachwaver Original: $24 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Beachwaver TEAM TEXTURE DRY FINISHING SPRAY Price : $12 • 57% Savings Beachwaver Original: $28 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Beachwaver BEACHWAVER B1 ROTATING CURLING IRON - HOLIDAY GLITTER Price : $69 • 42% Savings Beachwaver Original: $119 Shop Now

Style 5: Glam waves with a statement accessory

Beachwaver 5 easy holiday glams looks

Using the B1 Beachwaver rotating curling iron, take clean, 1-inch sections of hair and begin curling away from your face. Continue this process all around your head. Wait for your curls to completely cool before you start separating and styling them. Once your hair is cool to the touch, spray a mixed bristle brush like the Mini Onset Pro Brush with Great Barrier Heat Protectant Hairspray and brush through the curls. This will turn your bouncy curls into smooth, shiny, glam waves. Emulsify a small amount of Keep It Calm Smoothing Cream in your hands and evenly distribute it throughout your hair for added smoothness and shine. This will create the perfect base for some beautiful holiday looks.

Sarah's Tip: "Holiday looks don't need to be overcomplicated. Some of my favorites elevate what could be an everyday look by using an eye-catching statement accessory!"

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Beachwaver KEEP IT CALM SMOOTHING CREAM Price : $10 • 54% Savings Beachwaver Original: $22 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Beachwaver RHINESTONE CLUSTER VELVET HEADBAND Price : $12 • 57% Savings Beachwaver Original: $28 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Beachwaver FAUX PEARL VELVET HEADBAND Price : $12 • 57% Savings Beachwaver Original: $28 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Beachwaver FLORAL ON SET PRO BRUSH - PINK PETAL Price : $12 • 50% Savings Beachwaver Original: $24 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK