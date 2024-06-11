Singer-songwriter and director Hayley Kiyoko collaborated with Kitty and Vibe, for the colorful summer swim collection of your dreams.
The collection features four prints named Laguna, Agoura, Topanga, and Zuma.
"Being a native Californian, I always feel the most peaceful at the beach or near large bodies of water. So naturally I jumped at the chance to collaborate on a swimwear collection with Kitty & Vibe! I was thrilled to partner with a brand that is not only led by a woman but champions feeling great in a bathing suit regardless of your body size and shape. Their mission is “kind is my vibe,” and I couldn't relate to that message more," Kiyoko told "Good Morning America."
As Kiyoko is a prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community and launching the collaboration during Pride Month, Kitty and Vibe says it will proudly donate 10% of sales from its collaboration with Kiyoko to The Trevor Project, the leading organization dedicated to suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ+ youth.
"Being a voice for our community means using my platform to uplift and empower others. It's about sharing my experiences through my art in hopes that it resonates with people who are struggling and deserve to feel seen," Kiyoko shared with "GMA."
The line is size inclusive running from XS-6X.
"Celebrate your uniqueness and don’t be afraid to show it off. Everyone deserves to feel amazing in their skin," Kiyoko added.
Being a songwriter, Kiyoko summed up the collection with her song “For The Girls!”
"I think that both music and fashion are incredible forms of self-expression, and when they come together, they can set the right tone," Kiyoko said.
Scroll on to shop the full collaboration below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.