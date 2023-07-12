If you know someone in the market for a new handbag -- yourself included -- this highly rated find might just be the perfect pick on Amazon Prime Day.
The JW PEI Women's Joy Shoulder Bag has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with more than 700 reviews. It's made from vegan leather and recycled plastic bottles, according to its product description on Amazon, and has a magnetic snap closure with gold-tone hardware.
Plus, the shoulder bag is available in seven colors, including white (also a great bridal accessory!), black and brown for everyday wear, and pink, for those leaning into the Barbiecore trend.
Continue below to shop!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.