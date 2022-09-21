Carter's and award-winning actress, singer, bestselling author and mom Hilary Duff have launched a fall collaboration.

The Hilary Duff x Carter's Fall collection includes cozy sweaters, comfy leggings, jumpsuits and more -- all intentionally designed to be able to mix and match.

Each piece in the collection was created with a price accessible for all parents.

"As a working mom, I struggle to find the balance of the home and working life. Adding something to my plate is always something I have to deeply consider because I like to give it a lot of thoughtful time and effort," Duff shared with "Good Morning America."

"I was inspired by Carter's mission and commitment to inspiring future generations," she added.

Duff revealed to "GMA" that her favorite piece from the collection is the sherpa lined shacket.

"I loved to see this trend come to life in mini sizes. These shackets are so cozy with the sherpa lining and a flannel button down exterior."