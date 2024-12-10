If you're trying to spruce up your home for the holidays, why not incorporate a personal touch with some fun DIY hacks that offer a warm, cozy feeling with your own custom touch?
"Good Morning America" contributor and lifestyle expert Lori Bergamotto has several tricks and tips on exactly how to accomplish this, from her favorite holiday gift-wrapping helper to a super simple gingerbread house doormat that will charm your guests before they even step inside.
For these hacks and more, keep reading!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Holiday hack helper
Before jumping into the DIY projects that will keep your hands busy and heart full this season, check out the real hack of the season: the Little Elf Gift Wrap Cutter. It's a fast, efficient way to slice up Christmas wrapping paper in straight lines without struggling with large rolls and unwieldy scissors.
The Original Little ELF Gift Wrap Cutter (2-Pack) | As seen on Shark Tank | Holiday Wrapping Paper Cutter
- $13.99
- $15.99
- Amazon
Hack No. 1: Pool float centerpiece
For a gorgeous and easy-to-build DIY centerpiece, use pool noodles, zip ties, faux florals and unbreakable wine glasses to whip up a new focal point for your holiday table.
Simply bend the poodles in half and secure with the zip ties, tuck the wine glasses into the fold and tuck faux florals into the crevices to build out the arrangement. One that is done, use LED tealights in the wine glasses to add a soft glow to your tablescape.
12 Inch Zip Cable Ties (100 Pieces), Self-Locking Premium Nylon Cable Wire Ties, Heavy Duty White, for Indoor and Outdoor by Boacua
- $6.99
- $9.99
- Amazon
Admired By Nature 14 Stems Artificial Poinsettia Bouquet Fake Christmas Flowers
- $17.99
- Amazon
Homemory 24-Pack Flameless LED Tea Lights Candles Battery Operated, 200+Hour
- $11.99
- Amazon
Hack No. 2: Color block ornaments
Lean into a colorful Christmas with these super simple, paint-them-yourself ornaments that you can customize to fit your tree's color scheme.
Using a bit of water and Mod Podge, thin your acrylic paint and pour a small amount into the clear plastic bulbs, swirling to coat the inside. Let them dry overnight, add your hangers on top, and voila! They're ready to hang.
Apple Barrel, Vibrant Spectrum Collection Acrylic Craft Paint, PROMOABIII, 2 fl oz each, 16 assorted matte colors, 16 count
- $22.81
- Amazon
Mod Podge Gloss Sealer, Glue & Finish: All-in-One Craft Solution- Quick Dry, Easy Clean, for Wood, Paper, Fabric & More. Non-Toxic - Craft with Confidence, Made in USA, 32 oz., Pack of 1
- $14.37
- $15.50
- Amazon
Leitee 24 Pcs Christmas Iridescent Ornaments Balls Clear Plastic Iridescent Hanging Ornaments Fillable Decoration Bubble for Christmas Tree Ornaments DIY Crafts Holiday Decorations (3.15''/ 80 mm)
- $15.99
- $17.99
- Amazon
Gingerbread doormat
For a boost of cheer on your front doorstep, simply snip the edges off a plain doormat into the shape of slanted rooftop, then use outdoor paint to brush on details that transform the mat into a gingerbread house -- you can stick to an all-white scheme or make it as colorful as your heart desires.
FolkArt Outdoor Gloss Acrylic Craft Paint Set Designed for Beginners and Artists, Non-Toxic Formula Perfect for Rock Designing, Twelve Bottles, 2 oz, 24 Fl Oz
- $39.99
- Amazon
INTERNET'S BEST Premium Utility Knife Set | Retractable Box Cutter with Rubber Handle | Heavy-Duty Cutting for Cardboard, Carpet, Plastic | Retractable Blade | Includes 2 Razor Knives & Extra Blades
- $14.99
- $19.99
- Amazon