Holidays are a time of togetherness for many, and often that means lots and lots of pictures! But if you're prone to forgetting to snap those precious memories, HP's Sprocket Photobooth could be the solution.
This compact, easy-to-use photo booth comes with a few key components that make it a breeze to set up in your home: A 10.1-inch LCD touch acts as the control center, where you'll control everything from frames and filters to emailing your guests, built-in flash and an LED ring light, plus it has a photo input/output slot so you can insert fresh photo paper for images that can be framed or used as stickers.
And speaking of photo paper, you can upgrade to the "gift bundle" option for an additional $100 to receive the photo booth, 100 sheets of photo paper, a padded carrying case (perfect for taking to friends' parties), a screen protector and 15 decorative sticker frames.
Whichever package you choose, you can buy now with Amazon Prime and expect delivery before Dec. 25 -- a win for anyone looking to capture fun group shots at their holiday gathering. That also means it would arrive long before the new year, so any midnight celebrations you're planning will be even more fun.
