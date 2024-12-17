Winter is upon us, and that means we're stocking up on wardrobe essentials -- and extras -- to remain cozy and chic all season long.
For a limited time, J.Crew is offering up to 60% off almost everything, including 50% off bestselling styles. Plus, take an extra 10% off select items with code EXTRA.
We're eyeing stylish cashmere wraps, cardigans and sweater dresses on sale now, as well as picks for a ski weekend like leather and sherpa boots and a Supersoft beanie. There's also outerwear on sale, including the Stowe parka in Italian stadium-cloth, originally $450 and now under $180.
Last-minute holiday shoppers can still take advantage of J.Crew's selection, too: There's still time for standard or overnight shipping to ensure your gift arrives by Dec. 24, according to the brand's website.
Continue below to shop our picks!
