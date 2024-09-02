Labor Day weekend is not only a time to enjoy the last days of summer but also an excellent opportunity to snag some of the best shoe deals of the year.
Whether you're looking to upgrade your sneaker game, find the perfect pair of fall boots or just stock up on stylish footwear, retailers are offering deep discounts that you won’t want to miss.
Here's a breakdown of the best Labor Day shoe sales for men, women and kids.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Shop more Labor Day sales!
TOP SALES || DEALS & STEALS POWER HOUR || APPLIANCES || CLOTHING || FURNITURE || HEADPHONES || KITCHEN & HOME || LAPTOPS || MATTRESSES || TECH || TVs
Labor Day shoe sales
REI
Save up to 40% on regular priced items including sneakers and hiking boots and up to 50% clearance items.
UGG
UGG is offering up to 60% off on markdowns for Labor Day on classic slip-ons, sandals and more.
Allbirds
Take 30% off sitewide during Allbirds' Labor Day sale.
Nike
Take an extra 20% off select styles at Nike for a limited time. Use code WINBIG.
Aerosoles
Shop Aerosoles today to get 25% off sitewide.
Comfortable Women's Platform Slingback in Natural Raffia Fabric
- $105
- $140
- Aerosoles
Comfortable Women's Peep Toe Platform Sandal in Tan Suede
- $101.25
- $135
- Aerosoles
Sperry
Save up to 40% on Sperry's classic boat shoes and select other options for men, women and kids.
Bluefish™ Crib Junior Boat Shoe
Any additional 40% off will be applied at checkout.
- $19.99
- $40
Naturalizer
Save up to 70% off at Naturalizer when you shop select sale styles that include an additional 30% off already-discounted prices.
Vince Camuto
Take an extra 40% off sale styles during Vince Camuto's Labor Day event. Use code EXTRA40.
Stuart Weitzman
Save an extra 25% off full-price and sale styles with code HELLOFALL25.
Cole Haan
At Cole Haan, take 15% off when you spend $150 or more and 20% off when you spend $175 or more. Use code SAVEMORE.
Zappos
Zappos' The Big Labor Day Sale includes discounts on hundreds of shoes up to 60% off.
Nordstrom
Get up to 50% off sandals, sneakers and heels, and look out for deals on fall-ready boots and trendy sneakers for kids.
Macy's
Get 30-50% off a wide selection of shoes including pumps, sneakers and chic ankle boots.
Nordstrom Rack
Find discounts on top brands like Nike, Adidas, Hunter and more.
DSW
Get up to 70% off women's sandals with code COOLKICKS. Plus, get 30% off select Merrell styles through Sept. 3.