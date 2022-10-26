Our pumpkin obsession continues.

In celebration of National Pumpkin Day, Oct. 26, we're sorting through all things pumpkin to find the best home goods of the season.

From Le Creuset's pumpkin pie dish (yes, shaped like an actual pumpkin) to Sur La Table's pumpkin dish towels, Voluspa's Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle and Terrain's pumpkin teak serving bowl, we won't let National Pumpkin Day pass by without a full cart.

Of course, these goods aren't just for National Pumpkin Day -- they're ideal for the entire fall season, culminating with one spectacular Thanksgiving table.

Check it all out below!

Sur La Table Sur La Table Resin Pumpkin Napkin Rings, Set Of 4 Price : $20.96 • 30% Savings Sur La Table Original: $30 Shop Now

Anthropologie Terrain Pumpkin Teak Root Serving Bowl Price: $58 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie Terrain Wicker Pumpkin Price : $39.95 to $69.95 • 28% to 31% Savings Anthropologie Original: $58 to $98 Shop Now

Macy's Martha Stewart Collection Harvest Wood Board with 3 Pumpkin Bowls, Created for Macy's Price : $58.80 • 30% Savings Macy's Original: $84 Use promo code FRIEND Shop Now

Anthropologie Anthropologie Cindy Pumpkin Stemless Glasses, Set of 4 Price: $48 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

Macy's Martha Stewart Collection Harvest Set of 4 Pumpkin Coasters, Created for Macy's Price : $35 • 30% Savings Macy's Original: $50 Use promo code FRIEND Shop Now

West Elm West Elm Carved Wood Pumpkins Price : $12 to $16 • 60% Savings West Elm Original: $30 to $40 Shop Now

Etsy KnotandStitches 3 piece pumpkin set, hand knit pumpkins Price: $35 • From: Etsy Shop Now

Sephora NEST New York Pumpkin Chai Liquid Soap Price: $22 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Anthropologie Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Japonica Jar Candle Price: $34 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie Anthropologie Mini Glass Pumpkin Candles, Set of 2 Price: $24 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie Anthropologie Floral Diffuser Oil in Pumpkin & Sweet Vanilla Price : $9.95 • 37% Savings Anthropologie Original: $16 Shop Now