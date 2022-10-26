Our pumpkin obsession continues.

In celebration of National Pumpkin Day, Oct. 26, we're sorting through all things pumpkin to find the best home goods of the season.

From Le Creuset's pumpkin pie dish (yes, shaped like an actual pumpkin) to Sur La Table's pumpkin dish towels, Voluspa's Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle and Terrain's pumpkin teak serving bowl, we won't let National Pumpkin Day pass by without a full cart.

Of course, these goods aren't just for National Pumpkin Day -- they're ideal for the entire fall season, culminating with one spectacular Thanksgiving table.

Check it all out below!

Le Creuset Pumpkin Pie Dish With Lid, 9"
Sur La Table

Le Creuset Pumpkin Pie Dish With Lid, 9"

Price: $124.95   From: Sur La Table

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte, 4 Qt.
Sur La Table

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte, 4 Qt.

Price: $367.95   From: Sur La Table

Nordic Ware Pumpkin Cake Squares Pan
Sur La Table

Nordic Ware Pumpkin Cake Squares Pan

Price: $39.95   From: Sur La Table

DASH Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker
Nordstrom

DASH Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker

Price: $12.99   From: Nordstrom

Sur La Table Resin Pumpkin Napkin Rings, Set Of 4
Sur La Table

Sur La Table Resin Pumpkin Napkin Rings, Set Of 4

Price: $20.96 30% Savings

Original: $30
Sur La Table Jacquard Pumpkin Vines Kitchen Towel
Sur La Table

Sur La Table Jacquard Pumpkin Vines Kitchen Towel

Price: $13.96 30% Savings

Original: $19.95
Terrain Pumpkin Teak Root Serving Bowl
Anthropologie

Terrain Pumpkin Teak Root Serving Bowl

Price: $58   From: Anthropologie

VIETRI Pumpkins Assorted Salad Plates, Set Of 4
Bloomingdale's

VIETRI Pumpkins Assorted Salad Plates, Set Of 4

Price: $168   From: Bloomingdale's

Terrain Wicker Pumpkin
Anthropologie

Terrain Wicker Pumpkin

Price: $39.95 to $69.95 28% to 31% Savings

Original: $58 to $98
Terrain Pumpkin Ceramic Tureen, Large
Anthropologie

Terrain Pumpkin Ceramic Tureen, Large

Price: $248   From: Anthropologie

Martha Stewart Collection Harvest Wood Board with 3 Pumpkin Bowls, Created for Macy's
Macy's

Martha Stewart Collection Harvest Wood Board with 3 Pumpkin Bowls, Created for Macy's

Price: $58.80 30% Savings

Original: $84 Use promo code FRIEND
LinenIsLove Table Runner
Etsy

LinenIsLove Table Runner

Price: $20.62 to $70.94   From: Etsy

LinenIsLove Pumpkins napkins
Etsy

LinenIsLove Pumpkins napkins

Price: $19.80 to $70.12   From: Etsy

MERI MERI 16-Pack Gingham Pumpkin Napkins
Nordstrom

MERI MERI 16-Pack Gingham Pumpkin Napkins

Price: $8.25   From: Nordstrom

MulanDesignsByEllen Fall/Autumn Pumpkin Table Runner
Etsy

MulanDesignsByEllen Fall/Autumn Pumpkin Table Runner

Price: $26.09 to $29.69   From: Etsy

Anthropologie Floral Pumpkin Mug
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Floral Pumpkin Mug

Price: $16   From: Anthropologie

Anthropologie Cindy Pumpkin Stemless Glasses, Set of 4
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Cindy Pumpkin Stemless Glasses, Set of 4

Price: $48   From: Anthropologie

Martha Stewart Collection Harvest Set of 4 Pumpkin Coasters, Created for Macy's
Macy's

Martha Stewart Collection Harvest Set of 4 Pumpkin Coasters, Created for Macy's

Price: $35 30% Savings

Original: $50 Use promo code FRIEND
West Elm Carved Wood Pumpkins
West Elm

West Elm Carved Wood Pumpkins

Price: $12 to $16 60% Savings

Original: $30 to $40
KnotandStitches 3 piece pumpkin set, hand knit pumpkins
Etsy

KnotandStitches 3 piece pumpkin set, hand knit pumpkins

Price: $35   From: Etsy

aLaCartePrints 1850s Pumpkin Print
Etsy

aLaCartePrints 1850s Pumpkin Print

Price: $7.22 to $22.10   From: Etsy

LittleLadyPrintShop Pumpkin Print Fall Decor
Etsy

LittleLadyPrintShop Pumpkin Print Fall Decor

Price: $5.21   From: Etsy

NEST New York Pumpkin Chai Liquid Soap
Sephora

NEST New York Pumpkin Chai Liquid Soap

Price: $22   From: Sephora

Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Japonica Jar Candle
Anthropologie

Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Japonica Jar Candle

Price: $34   From: Anthropologie

P.F. Candle Co. Holiday Candle in Spiced Pumpkin
Urban Outfitters

P.F. Candle Co. Holiday Candle in Spiced Pumpkin

Price: $24   From: Urban Outfitters

Anthropologie Mini Glass Pumpkin Candles, Set of 2
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Mini Glass Pumpkin Candles, Set of 2

Price: $24   From: Anthropologie

Uncommon Goods Pumpkin Patch Tealight Holder
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Pumpkin Patch Tealight Holder

Price: $60   From: Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Hand- Blown Glass Pumpkin Candle
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Hand- Blown Glass Pumpkin Candle

Price: $45   From: Uncommon Goods

Anthropologie Floral Diffuser Oil in Pumpkin & Sweet Vanilla
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Floral Diffuser Oil in Pumpkin & Sweet Vanilla

Price: $9.95 37% Savings

Original: $16
Ruggable Pumpkin Coir Doormat
Ruggable

Ruggable Pumpkin Coir Doormat

Price: $149   From: Ruggable

