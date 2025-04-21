Trending jeans are always evolving, but it's rare to see an innovative detail that takes denim fans by storm.
Levi's did exactly that when it released the TikTok-viral "cinch" jeans that offer a tiny detail that makes all the difference in fit: A button tab you can use to pull in the waist and prevent gapping.
"GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto dug deeper into the trend inspired by these jeans and found several options that work for a variety of body types, situations and styles.
Read below to shop the Levi's originals and other cinched jeans on our radar!
The OG cinched jeans
If you're looking for a wide, straight-cut leg but dread dealing with a waist gap, these Levi's are your best bet.
They offer a roomy silhouette throughout the the hips and thighs while an optional snap button on the side of the waist allow you to tailor the fit to your proportions, and 100% cotton construction softens over time for a look that skims the body without constricting it.
Belted, wide leg cinch jeans
These classic five-pocket jeans are crafted from rigid denim that's stiff at first and ages beautifully as you wear them.
They have a high waist, regular fit through the hip and thigh, and curved, baggy legs that taper back in at the ankle for the still-trendy barrel look, and the built-in belt lets you cinch in the waist for a flattering fit.
Tie-waist jeans
For all-day comfort and the versatility to dress them up or down, these super-soft palazzo pants from LOFT have a flattering tie at the waist so you can fit them to your body and match the vibe of your look. LOFT is great for high-quality, trending looks that still have a classic sense of taste and style.
Drawstring waist jeans
Flattering and comfortable, these jeans offer effortless style and a removable waist tie so you can draw them in for a closer fit or take out the string and add your own belt.
These jeans have a chic, super-wide leg that falls below the ankle for a full-length fit, and diagonal hip pockets offer a modern, streamlined silhouette.