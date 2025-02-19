With spring comes the need for some stylish transitional pieces, and spring jackets are key.
From trench coats to anoraks, barn jackets and denim jackets, we're shopping for all of the best spring outerwear of the moment. Some of our favorite details include funnel necks, adjustable and removable belts, gingham trims and more in a variety of shapes, colors and cuts you can wear this spring and throughout the year.
Don't miss newness from brands like Buck Mason, Reformation, Anthropologie, Abercrombie & Fitch, and H&M, and be sure to check back as new spring jackets are released.
Continue below to shop!
Trench coats
The trench coat is a forever spring staple, and already we're seeing plenty of new options to shop at brands like Dynamite, H&M and more.
Storm Stopper Mackintosh Trench
- $348
- Buck Mason
Short Trench Coat
- $39.99
- H&M
Belted trench coat
- $74.99
- H&M
Rain-or-shine trench
- $198
- J.Crew
New Icon trench coat
- $249.50
- $398
- J.Crew
Twill Trench Coat
- $159.95
- Dynamite
Double-breasted cropped trench coat
- $99.99
- Mango
Long rinse-wash denim trench coat
- $159.99
- Mango
Anoraks and water-repellent jackets
Tory Burch and Zimmermann were among the designers showing anoraks and rain jackets on their spring 2025 runways. Both paired the practical jacket with more formal attire, like Zimmermann's cargo anorak with a flowy maxi skirt and beaded jewelry.
Water-Repellent Anorak
- $69.99
- H&M
Women's Squall Packable Waterproof Raincoat
- $77.97 - $103.96
- $129.95 - $129.95
- Lands' End
Pocketable UV Protection Parka
- $39.90
- Uniqlo
Hooded Utility Jacket
- $198
- lululemon
Waterproof Rubberized Rain Jacket
- $59.90
- Buck Mason
Barn jackets
Last fall, barn jackets went viral. There were plaid styles, corduroy collars, quilted options and beyond, all at the ready to layer over your regular fall basics. It appears that barn jackets are here to stay for spring, so we've rounded up some of the latest styles we're loving. This time, think lighter washes and fabrics, like Abercrombie's Short Twill Barn Jacket or Madewell's cotton canvas option.
Short Twill Barn Jacket
- $110
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Barn Jacket in Canvas
- $198
- Madewell
Pilcro Cropped Workwear Jacket
- $168
- Anthropologie
Faux leather jackets
A faux leather jacket offers an effortlessly cool element to your look, but it can also be feel very polished and professional, depending on your pick.
Belted Faux Leather Jacket
- $129.95
- Dynamite
Pilcro Washed Faux-Leather Cropped Moto Jacket
- $158
- Anthropologie
Topshop short bubble faux leather bomber jacket in buttermilk
- $109
- ASOS
Denim jackets
We probably don't have to sell you on the appeal of a denim jacket for spring. They're versatile, timeless, and the more you wear it, the better.
New classic denim jacket in Bianca wash
- $69.50 - $89.50
- $138 - $138
- J.Crew
Bubble Hem Vegan Leather Bomber Jacket
- $140
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Denim Utility Shirt Jacket
- $120
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Rinse-wash denim jacket
- $79.99
- Mango
Mette Lived-in Denim Bomber Jacket
- $268
- Reformation