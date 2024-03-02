Awards season is well underway, and the 96th Academy Awards are just around the corner on March 10.

If you've been captivated by the Hollywood glam spotted on red carpets lately and are looking to bring some of that stunning beauty looks into your daily routine, your search ends here.

"Good Morning America" has enlisted the expertise of Kara Jillian Brown, beauty editor at InStyle, to offer tips on effortlessly recreating the beloved red carpet looks we've admired this year.

Scroll on for tips, products to shop and more.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Cat eye

"Be sure to choose the right eyeliner -- liquid may be best for those with more advanced eyeliner skills, but pencil eyeliners are versatile, easier to control, and a bit more forgiving when applying," Brown told "Good Morning America".

"With one pencil, you can get the look of a liquid or gel slick cat eye -- or blend it out with a brush to get something a little more relaxed and soft."

18% off Amazon L'Oreal Paris Infallible Grip Mechanical Gel Eyeliner Pencil $8.95

$10.99 Amazon Shop Now

Short square nails

"Lean into a rounded edge to lend a bit of softness to the look and determine the most flattering shape for your nails and hands -- there is no best way, just the most complimentary way," Brown said.

"Just about any color works with short, square nails, but we're loving this berry pink shade from Essie that Selena Gomez just wore at the SAG awards," she added.

13% off Amazon essie Gel Couture 2-Step Longwear Nail Polish, Vi Please $9.98

$11.50 Amazon Shop Now

Pops of color

"Amanda Seyfried's green eyes popped more than ever thanks to her smoky purple eyeshadow look," Brown said.

Brown suggested keeping things balanced, noting that the actress's eyes popped because the rest of her makeup took a secondary role.

"To pull focus to her plum-swept lids, her liner, lashes, complexion, and lips remained understated and neutral," she said.

She continued, "This purple eye shadow is impactful because it utilizes red-based purple pigments. Colors that are opposites on the color wheel create the most contrast -- green eyes will stand out most when surrounded by colors in the red family."

Amazon Lancôme Drama Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette with Long-wear Intense Pigment $65 Amazon Shop Now

'60s and '70s inspired hair

"To get maximum volume and texture, apply hair spray to each section of the hair as you blow dry. You can also softly tease the roots of the hair and add a bit of extra hair spray there as well. It holds it perfectly, but doesn't leave you with that crunchy, artificial texture," Brown said.