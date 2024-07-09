Sephora's Summer Deal Week is the perfect time to stock up on luxury skin care, hair care and beyond, thanks to deals on popular brands like Kate Somerville, Dyson, Olaplex and more. The deals change each day, so check back to see what's new tomorrow!
The Dyson Airstrait, for example, is currently $100 off and pulls double duty by drying and straightening your hair all at once.
There's also Youth To The People's super-popular Superfood Gentle Antioxidant Refillable Cleanser that offers a non-drying formula for a variety of skin types, marked down to $29.25 from its usual $39.
With the sale coming to a close on July 10, act now to ensure you're getting maximum savings on any favorites or a new treat.
Skin care deals
Youth To The People Superfood Gentle Antioxidant Refillable Cleanser
- $29.25
- $39
- Sephora
Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Night Cream + Mask with Vitamin C
- $39
- $52
- Sephora
Hair care on sale
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo
- $31.50
- $42
- Sephora
Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Strengthening Hair Repair Conditioner
- $22.50
- $30
- Sephora