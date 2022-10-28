Calling all beauty lovers! Sephora's much-anticipated holiday savings event is officially on.

Shoppers at different Beauty Insider tiers will be able to save on the best in beauty, skin care and more until Nov. 7.

How do the tiers work for the Sephora holiday event?

  • Rouge members can access the sale Oct. 28 through Nov. 7 and score 20% savings.
  • VIB members can access the sale Nov. 1 through Nov. 7 and save 15%.
  • Insider members can access the sale Nov. 3 through Nov. 7 and receive 10% savings.

For all Insiders tiers, the Sephora Collection is offering 30% off in-store and online for the entire sale and free shipping with no minimum spend.

A friendly reminder, these deals are only valid using the code SAVINGS at checkout.

Makeup

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Price: $20   From: Sephora

Beauty enthusiasts love are loving this gorgeously pigmented blush. It's weightless, long-lasting and available in 11 diverse shades. 

Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation with Fermented Arnic
Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation with Fermented Arnic

Price: $45   From: Sephora

This TikTok favorite is available in a wide variety of shades -- 51 to be exact! This foundation offers medium coverage and works to reduce the look of redness and environmental stress.

Radiant Creamy Concealer
Radiant Creamy Concealer

Price: $31   From: Sephora

It's hard to discuss the best concealers without bringing up this classic. NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer offers longwear coverage that allows you to brighten, correct and perfect areas of the face for up to 16 hours. 

Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick

Price: $15   From: Sephora

Play up your pout with this bestselling liquid lipstick that offers full coverage and is transfer-resistant. 

Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Translucent Loose Setting Powder

Price: $40   From: Sephora

Keep your makeup looking fresh and in place with this bestselling setting powder that not only helps blur imperfections but also works to support even tone overtime and condition skin.

Huda Easy Bake Loose Baking &#38; Setting Powder
Huda Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder

Price: $35   From: Sephora

An easy-to-use loose powder, perfectly curated for all skin tones to create an airbrushed, long-lasting complexion, blur the appearance of pores and fine lines, and hold makeup in place all day long.

Mini Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel
Mini Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel

Price: $9   From: Sephora

A clear gel for all hair colors that sets, defines, and holds brows in place all day.

Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Longwear Concealer
Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Longwear Concealer

Price: $34   From: Sephora

A hydrating, full-coverage, weightless, four-in-one formula that conceals, contours, highlights, and retouches in a wide range of flawless shades.

Skin

Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Price: $34   From: Sephora

This highly favored exfoliant works overtime to get rid of dead skin cells and smooth wrinkles. 

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream

Price: $48   From: Sephora

This beloved body cream tightens, smoothes and moisturizes with a hint of shimmer.  

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++
Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++

Price: $36   From: Sephora

This highly-rated sunscreen applies clear and doesn't leave behind any cast on the skin. Plus, it can double as a makeup primer. Double win!

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping &#38; Hydrating Moisturizer
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer

Price: $69   From: Sephora

Give your skin the gift of luxury when you swipe on this rich cream loaded up with antioxidant-packed ingredients such as Japanese purple rice as well as botanical extracts.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C

Price: $24   From: Sephora

Perfect your pout with this leave-on lip mask that has super hydrating add-ins such as shea butter and vitamin c.

Hair

Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment

Price: $28   From: Sephora

An award-winning hair treatment that acts like a mini keratin treatment transforming all hair types, creating silky, frizz free results with humidity-blocking technology that lasts 3-4 shampoos.

Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo
Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo

Price: $26   From: Sephora

A talc-free dry shampoo that absorbs oil, gives hair a freshly washed look (without a trace of white residue), and restores hair's oomph.

Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

Price: $599   From: Sephora

A new, special edition Dyson Airwrap multi-styler with a Dyson-designed travel pouch and presentation case.

Hair Repair Treatment Set, No. 3, No. 0, No. 4 &#38; No.5
Hair Repair Treatment Set, No. 3, No. 0, No. 4 & No.5

Price: $62   From: Sephora

A set for damaged hair featuring No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment, No. 3 Hair Perfector™, a mini shampoo, and a mini conditioner.

Briogeo Don&#39;t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

Price: $39   From: Sephora

A weekly, clinically tested mask that strengthens damaged hair and helps prevent future damage.

No. 7 Bonding Hair Oil
No. 7 Bonding Hair Oil

Price: $30   From: Sephora

An ultra-lightweight, reparative, styling oil that increases shine, softness, and color vibrancy, while minimizing flyaways and protecting hair against heat damage.

Tools and brushes

PRO 8 Piece Brush Set
PRO 8 Piece Brush Set

Price: $89.99   From: Sephora

A giftable, eight-piece brush set featuring the most-loved PRO brushes in limited-edition silver glitter and a vegan leather PRO brush pouch.

beautyblender ORIGINAL BEAUTYBLENDER Makeup Sponge
beautyblender ORIGINAL BEAUTYBLENDER Makeup Sponge

Price: $20   From: Sephora

A top-selling makeup sponge, the super-soft, exclusive, latex-free foam quickly blends makeup for an easy application and flawless, skin-like finish.

Facial Razor Set
Facial Razor Set

Price: $12   From: Sephora

A four-piece set of high-quality facial razors made of 100 percent recycled material to gently remove facial hair and peach fuzz.

Silicone Scalp Massager
Silicone Scalp Massager

Price: $12   From: Sephora

An eco-friendly silicone scalp massager that's hygienic and suitable for wet or dry use to aid in cleansing of your scalp.

Blue Spot Jasper Gua Sha
Blue Spot Jasper Gua Sha

Price: $12   From: Sephora

A perfectly giftable gua sha tool made of blue spot jasper to massage, cool, and visibly sculpt the face and neck.

Bath & Body

Nécessaire The Body Wash - With Niacinamide, Vitamins + Plant Surfactants
Nécessaire The Body Wash - With Niacinamide, Vitamins + Plant Surfactants

Price: $25   From: Sephora

Lather up in this feel-good body wash that's non-stripping and infused with niacinamide vitamin B3 to help strengthen the skin's natural barrier.

&#39;REPLICA&#39; By The Fireplace Scented Candle
'REPLICA' By The Fireplace Scented Candle

Price: $65   From: Sephora

Give your space a nice cozy vibe with this warm and spicy candle filled with sweet notes of clove oil, chestnut accord and vanilla accord.

Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream with Tropical Oils + Butters
Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream with Tropical Oils + Butters

Price: $45   From: Sephora

Wrap yourself in this rich body cream that leaves your skin sparkling and hydrated. It also has a beautiful festive cinnamon-inspired scent.

Cleansing Scalp &#38; Body Sugar Scrub
Cleansing Scalp & Body Sugar Scrub

Price: $38   From: Sephora

Scrub away unwanted dead skin cells, and renew with this scalp and body scrub that will leave you feeling smooth refreshed from head to toe.