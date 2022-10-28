Calling all beauty lovers! Sephora's much-anticipated holiday savings event is officially on.

Shoppers at different Beauty Insider tiers will be able to save on the best in beauty, skin care and more until Nov. 7.

How do the tiers work for the Sephora holiday event?

Rouge members can access the sale Oct. 28 through Nov. 7 and score 20% savings.

VIB members can access the sale Nov. 1 through Nov. 7 and save 15%.

Insider members can access the sale Nov. 3 through Nov. 7 and receive 10% savings.

For all Insiders tiers, the Sephora Collection is offering 30% off in-store and online for the entire sale and free shipping with no minimum spend.

A friendly reminder, these deals are only valid using the code SAVINGS at checkout.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Makeup

Sephora Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Price: $20 • From: Sephora Shop Now Beauty enthusiasts love are loving this gorgeously pigmented blush. It's weightless, long-lasting and available in 11 diverse shades.

Sephora Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation with Fermented Arnic Price: $45 • From: Sephora Shop Now This TikTok favorite is available in a wide variety of shades -- 51 to be exact! This foundation offers medium coverage and works to reduce the look of redness and environmental stress.

Sephora Radiant Creamy Concealer Price: $31 • From: Sephora Shop Now It's hard to discuss the best concealers without bringing up this classic. NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer offers longwear coverage that allows you to brighten, correct and perfect areas of the face for up to 16 hours.

Sephora Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick Price: $15 • From: Sephora Shop Now Play up your pout with this bestselling liquid lipstick that offers full coverage and is transfer-resistant.

Sephora Translucent Loose Setting Powder Price: $40 • From: Sephora Shop Now Keep your makeup looking fresh and in place with this bestselling setting powder that not only helps blur imperfections but also works to support even tone overtime and condition skin.

Sephora Huda Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder Price: $35 • From: Sephora Shop Now An easy-to-use loose powder, perfectly curated for all skin tones to create an airbrushed, long-lasting complexion, blur the appearance of pores and fine lines, and hold makeup in place all day long.

Sephora Mini Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel Price: $9 • From: Sephora Shop Now A clear gel for all hair colors that sets, defines, and holds brows in place all day.

Sephora Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Longwear Concealer Price: $34 • From: Sephora Shop Now A hydrating, full-coverage, weightless, four-in-one formula that conceals, contours, highlights, and retouches in a wide range of flawless shades.

Skin

Sephora Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Price: $34 • From: Sephora Shop Now This highly favored exfoliant works overtime to get rid of dead skin cells and smooth wrinkles.

Sephora Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream Price: $48 • From: Sephora Shop Now This beloved body cream tightens, smoothes and moisturizes with a hint of shimmer.

Sephora Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ Price: $36 • From: Sephora Shop Now This highly-rated sunscreen applies clear and doesn't leave behind any cast on the skin. Plus, it can double as a makeup primer. Double win!

Sephora Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer Price: $69 • From: Sephora Shop Now Give your skin the gift of luxury when you swipe on this rich cream loaded up with antioxidant-packed ingredients such as Japanese purple rice as well as botanical extracts.

Sephora LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C Price: $24 • From: Sephora Shop Now Perfect your pout with this leave-on lip mask that has super hydrating add-ins such as shea butter and vitamin c.

Hair

Sephora Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment Price: $28 • From: Sephora Shop Now An award-winning hair treatment that acts like a mini keratin treatment transforming all hair types, creating silky, frizz free results with humidity-blocking technology that lasts 3-4 shampoos.

Sephora Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo Price: $26 • From: Sephora Shop Now A talc-free dry shampoo that absorbs oil, gives hair a freshly washed look (without a trace of white residue), and restores hair's oomph.

Sephora Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Price: $599 • From: Sephora Shop Now A new, special edition Dyson Airwrap multi-styler with a Dyson-designed travel pouch and presentation case.

Sephora Hair Repair Treatment Set, No. 3, No. 0, No. 4 & No.5 Price: $62 • From: Sephora Shop Now A set for damaged hair featuring No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment, No. 3 Hair Perfector™, a mini shampoo, and a mini conditioner.

Sephora Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask Price: $39 • From: Sephora Shop Now A weekly, clinically tested mask that strengthens damaged hair and helps prevent future damage.

Sephora No. 7 Bonding Hair Oil Price: $30 • From: Sephora Shop Now An ultra-lightweight, reparative, styling oil that increases shine, softness, and color vibrancy, while minimizing flyaways and protecting hair against heat damage.

Tools and brushes

Sephora PRO 8 Piece Brush Set Price: $89.99 • From: Sephora Shop Now A giftable, eight-piece brush set featuring the most-loved PRO brushes in limited-edition silver glitter and a vegan leather PRO brush pouch.

Sephora beautyblender ORIGINAL BEAUTYBLENDER Makeup Sponge Price: $20 • From: Sephora Shop Now A top-selling makeup sponge, the super-soft, exclusive, latex-free foam quickly blends makeup for an easy application and flawless, skin-like finish.

Sephora Facial Razor Set Price: $12 • From: Sephora Shop Now A four-piece set of high-quality facial razors made of 100 percent recycled material to gently remove facial hair and peach fuzz.

Sephora Silicone Scalp Massager Price: $12 • From: Sephora Shop Now An eco-friendly silicone scalp massager that's hygienic and suitable for wet or dry use to aid in cleansing of your scalp.

Sephora Blue Spot Jasper Gua Sha Price: $12 • From: Sephora Shop Now A perfectly giftable gua sha tool made of blue spot jasper to massage, cool, and visibly sculpt the face and neck.

Bath & Body

Sephora Nécessaire The Body Wash - With Niacinamide, Vitamins + Plant Surfactants Price: $25 • From: Sephora Shop Now Lather up in this feel-good body wash that's non-stripping and infused with niacinamide vitamin B3 to help strengthen the skin's natural barrier.

Sephora 'REPLICA' By The Fireplace Scented Candle Price: $65 • From: Sephora Shop Now Give your space a nice cozy vibe with this warm and spicy candle filled with sweet notes of clove oil, chestnut accord and vanilla accord.

Sephora Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream with Tropical Oils + Butters Price: $45 • From: Sephora Shop Now Wrap yourself in this rich body cream that leaves your skin sparkling and hydrated. It also has a beautiful festive cinnamon-inspired scent.

