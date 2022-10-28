Calling all beauty lovers! Sephora's much-anticipated holiday savings event is officially on.
Shoppers at different Beauty Insider tiers will be able to save on the best in beauty, skin care and more until Nov. 7.
How do the tiers work for the Sephora holiday event?
- Rouge members can access the sale Oct. 28 through Nov. 7 and score 20% savings.
- VIB members can access the sale Nov. 1 through Nov. 7 and save 15%.
- Insider members can access the sale Nov. 3 through Nov. 7 and receive 10% savings.
For all Insiders tiers, the Sephora Collection is offering 30% off in-store and online for the entire sale and free shipping with no minimum spend.
A friendly reminder, these deals are only valid using the code SAVINGS at checkout.
Makeup
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Price: $20 • From: Sephora
Beauty enthusiasts love are loving this gorgeously pigmented blush. It's weightless, long-lasting and available in 11 diverse shades.
Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation with Fermented Arnic
Price: $45 • From: Sephora
This TikTok favorite is available in a wide variety of shades -- 51 to be exact! This foundation offers medium coverage and works to reduce the look of redness and environmental stress.
Radiant Creamy Concealer
Price: $31 • From: Sephora
It's hard to discuss the best concealers without bringing up this classic. NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer offers longwear coverage that allows you to brighten, correct and perfect areas of the face for up to 16 hours.
Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
Price: $15 • From: Sephora
Play up your pout with this bestselling liquid lipstick that offers full coverage and is transfer-resistant.
Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Price: $40 • From: Sephora
Keep your makeup looking fresh and in place with this bestselling setting powder that not only helps blur imperfections but also works to support even tone overtime and condition skin.
Huda Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder
Price: $35 • From: Sephora
An easy-to-use loose powder, perfectly curated for all skin tones to create an airbrushed, long-lasting complexion, blur the appearance of pores and fine lines, and hold makeup in place all day long.
Mini Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel
Price: $9 • From: Sephora
A clear gel for all hair colors that sets, defines, and holds brows in place all day.
Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Longwear Concealer
Price: $34 • From: Sephora
A hydrating, full-coverage, weightless, four-in-one formula that conceals, contours, highlights, and retouches in a wide range of flawless shades.
Skin
Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Price: $34 • From: Sephora
This highly favored exfoliant works overtime to get rid of dead skin cells and smooth wrinkles.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream
Price: $48 • From: Sephora
This beloved body cream tightens, smoothes and moisturizes with a hint of shimmer.
Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++
Price: $36 • From: Sephora
This highly-rated sunscreen applies clear and doesn't leave behind any cast on the skin. Plus, it can double as a makeup primer. Double win!
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer
Price: $69 • From: Sephora
Give your skin the gift of luxury when you swipe on this rich cream loaded up with antioxidant-packed ingredients such as Japanese purple rice as well as botanical extracts.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C
Price: $24 • From: Sephora
Perfect your pout with this leave-on lip mask that has super hydrating add-ins such as shea butter and vitamin c.
Hair
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
Price: $28 • From: Sephora
An award-winning hair treatment that acts like a mini keratin treatment transforming all hair types, creating silky, frizz free results with humidity-blocking technology that lasts 3-4 shampoos.
Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo
Price: $26 • From: Sephora
A talc-free dry shampoo that absorbs oil, gives hair a freshly washed look (without a trace of white residue), and restores hair's oomph.
Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Price: $599 • From: Sephora
A new, special edition Dyson Airwrap multi-styler with a Dyson-designed travel pouch and presentation case.
Hair Repair Treatment Set, No. 3, No. 0, No. 4 & No.5
Price: $62 • From: Sephora
A set for damaged hair featuring No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment, No. 3 Hair Perfector™, a mini shampoo, and a mini conditioner.
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Price: $39 • From: Sephora
A weekly, clinically tested mask that strengthens damaged hair and helps prevent future damage.
No. 7 Bonding Hair Oil
Price: $30 • From: Sephora
An ultra-lightweight, reparative, styling oil that increases shine, softness, and color vibrancy, while minimizing flyaways and protecting hair against heat damage.
Tools and brushes
PRO 8 Piece Brush Set
Price: $89.99 • From: Sephora
A giftable, eight-piece brush set featuring the most-loved PRO brushes in limited-edition silver glitter and a vegan leather PRO brush pouch.
beautyblender ORIGINAL BEAUTYBLENDER Makeup Sponge
Price: $20 • From: Sephora
A top-selling makeup sponge, the super-soft, exclusive, latex-free foam quickly blends makeup for an easy application and flawless, skin-like finish.
Facial Razor Set
Price: $12 • From: Sephora
A four-piece set of high-quality facial razors made of 100 percent recycled material to gently remove facial hair and peach fuzz.
Silicone Scalp Massager
Price: $12 • From: Sephora
An eco-friendly silicone scalp massager that's hygienic and suitable for wet or dry use to aid in cleansing of your scalp.
Blue Spot Jasper Gua Sha
Price: $12 • From: Sephora
A perfectly giftable gua sha tool made of blue spot jasper to massage, cool, and visibly sculpt the face and neck.
Bath & Body
Nécessaire The Body Wash - With Niacinamide, Vitamins + Plant Surfactants
Price: $25 • From: Sephora
Lather up in this feel-good body wash that's non-stripping and infused with niacinamide vitamin B3 to help strengthen the skin's natural barrier.
'REPLICA' By The Fireplace Scented Candle
Price: $65 • From: Sephora
Give your space a nice cozy vibe with this warm and spicy candle filled with sweet notes of clove oil, chestnut accord and vanilla accord.
Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream with Tropical Oils + Butters
Price: $45 • From: Sephora
Wrap yourself in this rich body cream that leaves your skin sparkling and hydrated. It also has a beautiful festive cinnamon-inspired scent.
Cleansing Scalp & Body Sugar Scrub
Price: $38 • From: Sephora
Scrub away unwanted dead skin cells, and renew with this scalp and body scrub that will leave you feeling smooth refreshed from head to toe.