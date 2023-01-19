Want some new wardrobe pieces but don't want to splurge?

Right now, Saks OFF 5TH is having a major sale with discounts up to 70% off on cold-weather items like beanies, sweaters and more.

Plus, shop more deals on handbags, shoes and sunglasses (did someone say "Valentine's Day"?) for you and your loved ones.

We've rounded up 15 picks from the sale to help you get started. Check them all out below!

Calvin Klein Faux Fur Pom Cable Knit Beanie
Saks OFF 5TH

Price: $14.99 68% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $48
UGG Shearling Gloves
Saks OFF 5TH

Price: $59.99 61% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $155
Noize Hooded Puffer Jacket
Saks OFF 5TH

Price: $89.99 66% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $265
Saks Fifth Avenue Hooded Cashmere Open Front Cardigan
Saks OFF 5TH

Price: $79.99 27% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $109.99
Calvin Klein Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
Saks OFF 5TH

Price: $29.99 56% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $69.50
Theory Sleeveless Fit &#38; Flare Midi Dress
Saks OFF 5TH

Price: $236.99 50% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $475
DKNY Wool Blend Longline Trench Coat
Saks OFF 5TH

Price: $159.99 70% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $550
Kate Spade New York Wool Tweed Top Handle Bag
Saks OFF 5TH

Price: $159.99 59% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $398
Valentino by Mario Valentino Riccardo Leather Wallet
Saks OFF 5TH

Price: $99.99 49% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $199
Saks Fifth Avenue Lenu Leather Ankle Boots
Saks OFF 5TH

Price: $83.99 to $119.99 20% to 44% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $149.99 to $149.99
Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandals
Saks OFF 5TH

Price: $89.99 43% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $160
Dolce Vita Fianna Square-Toe Booties
Saks OFF 5TH

Price: $79.99 42% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $140
Billini Jeana Strappy Sandals
Saks OFF 5TH

Price: $49.99 28% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $70
Puma Future Rider Mixed Media Sneakers
Saks OFF 5TH

Price: $54.99 31% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $80
Saint Laurent 55MM Cat Eye Sunglasses
Saks OFF 5TH

Price: $159.99 63% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $435
