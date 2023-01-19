Want some new wardrobe pieces but don't want to splurge?
Right now, Saks OFF 5TH is having a major sale with discounts up to 70% off on cold-weather items like beanies, sweaters and more.
Plus, shop more deals on handbags, shoes and sunglasses (did someone say "Valentine's Day"?) for you and your loved ones.
We've rounded up 15 picks from the sale to help you get started. Check them all out below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Calvin Klein Faux Fur Pom Cable Knit Beanie
Price: $14.99 • 68% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $48
UGG Shearling Gloves
Price: $59.99 • 61% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $155
Noize Hooded Puffer Jacket
Price: $89.99 • 66% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $265
Saks Fifth Avenue Hooded Cashmere Open Front Cardigan
Price: $79.99 • 27% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $109.99
Calvin Klein Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
Price: $29.99 • 56% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $69.50
Theory Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Price: $236.99 • 50% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $475
DKNY Wool Blend Longline Trench Coat
Price: $159.99 • 70% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $550
Kate Spade New York Wool Tweed Top Handle Bag
Price: $159.99 • 59% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $398
Valentino by Mario Valentino Riccardo Leather Wallet
Price: $99.99 • 49% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $199
Saks Fifth Avenue Lenu Leather Ankle Boots
Price: $83.99 to $119.99 • 20% to 44% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $149.99 to $149.99
Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandals
Price: $89.99 • 43% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $160
Dolce Vita Fianna Square-Toe Booties
Price: $79.99 • 42% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $140
Billini Jeana Strappy Sandals
Price: $49.99 • 28% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $70
Puma Future Rider Mixed Media Sneakers
Price: $54.99 • 31% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $80
Saint Laurent 55MM Cat Eye Sunglasses
Price: $159.99 • 63% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $435