Throwing an end-of-summer party? These outdoor games are pure fun.
Splinter Woodworking Co. (SWOCC), available to shop through Amazon, offers a selection of large outdoor and backyard games ideal for families and guests. You're probably familiar with several of the games, such as checkers or Yahtzee, but are used to playing on a smaller scale and indoors.
For example, SWOCC's two-in-one reversible, interlocking foam tiles connect to form a large checkers board on one side and a tic-tac-toe board on the other. According to its product description, the non-slip surface is ideal for "playability and safety," and it's easy to clean -- the tiles repel liquids to "keep this game looking brand new for years." Plus, the board comes with a canvas storage bag so you can carry it with you on all of your summer adventures.
Continue below to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.