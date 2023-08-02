For example, SWOCC's two-in-one reversible, interlocking foam tiles connect to form a large checkers board on one side and a tic-tac-toe board on the other. According to its product description, the non-slip surface is ideal for "playability and safety," and it's easy to clean -- the tiles repel liquids to "keep this game looking brand new for years." Plus, the board comes with a canvas storage bag so you can carry it with you on all of your summer adventures.