Away is kicking off a colorful new chapter.

If you are a travel enthusiast, chances are you are no stranger to Away luggage. On Tuesday, the brand unveiled seven new colors in its classic suitcase style, including Seafoam green and more.

In addition to Away's signature matte finish, the company is also introducing a new gloss finish, to expand customers' buying options. Colors include a royal blue the brand is calling Wave, a deep red color called Garnet and more.

PHOTO: Away Classic luggage in seafoam
Away
Away Classic luggage in seafoam

If those two exciting announcements weren't enough, Away is also debuting a large hard-shell luggage silhouette called The Trunk, which boasts "a slimmer top lid and deeper main compartment for easy access and packing," according to its product description.

According to Away, The Trunk features a 30/70 split construction, enabling travelers to pack larger items while maintaining a lighter top lid. The Trunk is being described as the "next generation" of checked luggage, perfect for the long-distance traveler.

If a luggage upgrade is in your future, scroll on to check out these new launches.

