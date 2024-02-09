The season of love is in the air.

If you are looking for a unique way to show your admiration this Valentine's Day, lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto handpicked some favorites for that special someone.

Below, she's curated some of the most talked about gifts of 2024, such as the Stanley Quencher in fuchsia, to more adventurous gift, such as the Romantic Scavenger Hunt Kit from The Scavenger Box.

Scroll down to check out more ideas, including classic gifts such as chocolates, flowers and more.

Best for trend lovers

"Available right now on REI, the eternally viral tumbler that keeps hot drinks warm and cold drinks chilled for hours thanks to its double-walled insulation. Dishwasher safe and fits in most typical car cup holders -- what’s not to love about that?"

If gifting the tumbler for Galentine's or Valentine's, why not go with the fuchsia pink?

REI Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler - 40 fl. $45 REI Shop Now

REI Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler - 30 fl. oz. $35 REI Shop Now

Best for flower lovers

"Flowers are a go-to Valentine’s Day gift and work for so many of the people in your life: girlfriend, wife, mother, sister, Galentine!"

1-800-FLOWERS sources from nearly 5,000 local florists across the country based on the recipient’s ZIP code. So you can click to buy one of their myriad pre-arranged bouquets to send, or personalize one with their One of A Kind Bouquet, which uses the freshest seasonal blooms in the region."

Plus, Bergamotto reminds us of their last-minute express shipping option.

1-800-FLOWERS 1-800-FLOWERS Bouquets $39.99 to $84.99 1-800-FLOWERS Shop Now

Best for jewelry lovers

"It can be hard to find a jewelry gift that’s universally appealing to a lot of women -- but Kendra Scott is it!"

"From necklaces to earrings to rings, these are all a take on some of the brand's best-sellers in heart form."

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Gold Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz $50 Kendra Scott Shop Now

Kendra Scott Framed Ari Heart Gold Stud Earrings in Light Pink Drusy $60 Kendra Scott Shop Now

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Gold Band Ring $65 Kendra Scott Shop Now

Best for adventure lovers

"Gifting experiences have been an increasing trend year after year and we love this one for a romantic Valentine’s Day option!"

Bergamotto shares that this is a great gift idea for a partner who likes surprises, puzzles and escape rooms, this kit lets you create a meaningful and customized hunt.

Use code GMA25 to get 25% off the Romantic Scavenger Hunt Kit that comes with fun puzzles, items you can personalize to fit your relationship, a treasure box with a heart lock and more. The code cannot be combined with any other discounts and is valid through 8 a.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The Scavenger Box Romantic Scavenger Hunt Kit+ Use code GMA25 for 25% off Viewers can save 25% using the digital discount code GMA25. Valid through Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 a.m. ET. $84.99 The Scavenger Box Shop Now

Best for cozy lovers

"Hanna Andersson has the perfect pair of cozy PJs for the littlest loves of your life," Bergamotto said. "Their heart-filled collection is cute and cozy for the kids, and -- bonus -- even has options for adults!"

Hanna Andersson Peanuts Valentines Day Matching Mommy & Me Pajamas $21 Hanna Andersson Shop Now

Best for food lovers

"If food is your love language, then Goldbelly is the answer to all of your gifting needs!"

Goldbelly sources from an expansive network of chefs, restaurants and bakeries.

"Some of their best-sellers for Valentine’s Day include this Margherita Neapolitan Pizza (in the shape of a heart) from acclaimed LA restaurant Pizzana or cookies from Boston’s iconic Flour Bakery + Cafe."

Goldbelly SWEETHEART SUGAR COOKIE DECORATING KIT - 8 PACK $59.95 Goldbelly Shop Now

Goldbelly MARGHEARTITA NEAPOLITAN PIZZA - 2 PACK $89.95 Goldbelly Shop Now

Best for stuffed animal lovers

This is a great gift for your loved one to cuddle with! You have a few Valentine-themed Build-A-Bears to choose from. The classic stuffed animal is a great go-to for showing someone how much you love them. If your loved one is into self-care, you can also get the Plush Valentine’s Day PJ gift set, which comes with a onesie, an eye mask and fuzzy red slippers.

Build-a-Bear Valentine's Day Teddy Bears & Stuffed Animals $30 to $50 Build-a-Bear Shop Now

12% off Build-a-Bear Barkleigh™ Plush Valentine's Day PJ Gift Set $40.62

$46.50 Build-a-Bear Shop Now

26% off Build-a-Bear Heart Monster Plush $17.60

$24 Build-a-Bear Shop Now

Best for chocolate lovers

Compartés is known for its award-winning gourmet chocolates made by hand in Los Angeles. Bergamotto says the chocolates "put a modern spin on classic flavors."

"Everyone from Oprah to Billie Eilish are fans and for good reason," Bergamotto adds.

For Valentine's Day, check out the Essential Valentine's heart box wrapped in luxurious green crocodile print, which includes a variety of their best-selling chocolates; the Pink Chocolate Covered Oreos; and the chocolate heart-shaped box, complete with a collection of fresh raspberry and strawberry centers wrapped in dark chocolate shells.

Compartes Valentine's Day Chocolates Heart Gift Box - Essentials $84.95 Compartes Shop Now

Best for flower lovers

"While Valentine’s Day means roses or cut flowers for so many people, we also love the idea of sending a potted plant or orchid to keep the beauty of the bloom going all year long," Bergamotto says.

UrbanStems offers gorgeously potted orchids in myriad color for an affordable price that sends a modern and beautiful message to any of the loved ones in your life.

Shop now to receive 20% off sitewide excluding subscriptions when you use code ABC20. This discount code expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 11.

UrbanStems The Grace + Use code ABC20 for 20% off Viewers can save 20% sitewide by using the digital discount code ABC20. Valid through Sunday, Feb. 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET. $85 UrbanStems Shop Now

UrbanStems The Zahra + Use code ABC20 for 20% off Viewers can save 20% sitewide by using the digital discount code ABC20. Valid through Sunday, Feb. 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET. $85 UrbanStems Shop Now