If a spring celebration is in your future, you might be looking for ways to get a bronzy glow at home.

The self-tanning world can feel oversaturated with so many different products to sift through. We have all asked the age-old questions, "Will it streak?" "Does it smell weird?" and "Will my skin turn an orange hue?" (Hello, 2003.)

Thankfully, Jules Von Hep, celebrity tanning expert and creator of the brand Isle of Paradise, has shared his sunny attitude and extensive self-tanning knowledge to help you achieve a natural glow in your own home.

"Your goal when using self-tanner is not to look like you have been on a three-week vacation in Barbados," Von Hep told "Good Morning America." "I am very passionate about delivering natural-looking flawless skin no matter the skin tone."

Where to start?

Von Hep suggests starting with the shade closest to your day-to-day skin tone. "Pick your shade as you would pick your makeup," he said.

If this is still leaving you puzzled, Von Hep suggests starting with a medium shade -- you can't go wrong.

How do I pick my formulation?

Von Hep suggested the following products based on a variety of skin needs.

For the beginner: "If you are already moisturizing daily, facial drops are the easiest place to start."

For dry skin: "I would suggest tanning water."

For those who are busy: "Use a gradual tan product that is easy to add to your day-to-day routine."

For the advanced tanner: "Express foams and butter are the way to go."

How do I apply?

"If you are a beginner to self-tanning, moisturize your entire body in the morning. What that will do is act as a bit of a barrier or the tan absorption, so when you put your tan on at night it won't go as dark," Von Hep said.

Be sure to exfoliate but don't fret if you are unable to.

Pro tip: Be sure to add extra moisturizer to the hands, feet, knees and elbows before and after tanning -- this helps blend the tan out.

"Life is complicated enough," Von Hep said. "Tanning doesn't have to be another thing you have to worry about."

Scroll on to shop some of his picks and more. Your sun-kissed glow is just a few clicks away.

Face

"Never tan your face too dark -- remember the best fake tan is the one that looks real," Von Hep said. "The Isle of Paradise self-tanning face drops are my must-have recommendation for beginners."

Sephora Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Natural Glow Face Drops Price: $32 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Body

Sephora Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Firming Body Drops Price: $38 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse Price: $44 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora TAN-LUXE THE GRADUAL Illuminating Gradual Tan Lotion Price: $34 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Amazon Bondi Sands PURE Gradual Tanning Lotion Price: $22 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Tanning water

Other tanning tools

"The secret weapon to tanning at home is a tanning mitt and a blending brush -- this will buff and blend everything evenly," Von Hep said.

Sephora Isle of Paradise Over It Magic Self-Tan Eraser Price: $30 • From: Sephora Shop Now

