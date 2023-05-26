There is nothing that screams summer more than colorful swimwear.
This one-piece swimsuit from Amazon is under $40 and has a built-in tummy control panel to flatter and hug your curves.
The one-piece comes in over 10 colorways and runs from size small to XXL.
Most reviewers were in agreement that the fabric ruching on the stomach area of the swimsuit helped camouflage any "mom belly" that you might want to conceal.
