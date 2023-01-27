It's no secret: we love a matching set.

After all, they take the guesswork out of dressing and are an easy way to feel put together and comfortable all day long.

Right now, Aerie is offering 30% off "dreamy duos," including velour sets for lounging, workout leggings and sports bras and more.

Plus, shop up to 40% off matching bikini sets you can pack for an upcoming vacation or store away in preparation for the summer months.

Check out our picks from the sale below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Aerie Dreamy Velour Cropped Hoodie
Aerie

Aerie Dreamy Velour Cropped Hoodie

Price: $38.46 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $54.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Aerie Dreamy Velour Bandeau
Aerie

Aerie Dreamy Velour Bandeau

Price: $13.96 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $19.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Aerie Dreamy Velour Low Rise Pant
Aerie

Aerie Dreamy Velour Low Rise Pant

Price: $34.96 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $49.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
OFFLINE By Aerie OG Racerback Sports Bra
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie OG Racerback Sports Bra

Price: $24.46 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $34.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
OFFLINE By Aerie OG Washed Drawcord Legging
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie OG Washed Drawcord Legging

Price: $27.96 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $39.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Aerie Real Soft Tank Top
Aerie

Aerie Real Soft Tank Top

Price: $17.46 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $24.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Aerie Real Soft Foldover Boxer
Aerie

Aerie Real Soft Foldover Boxer

Price: $17.46 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $24.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra Twist Crop Tank Top
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra Twist Crop Tank Top

Price: $27.96 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $39.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra Twist Flare Legging
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra Twist Flare Legging

Price: $40 38% SavingsAerie

Original: $64.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
OFFLINE By Aerie All Aces Tennis Skirt
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie All Aces Tennis Skirt

Price: $41.96 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $59.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
OFFLINE By Aerie Goals Rib Strappy Back Sports Bra
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie Goals Rib Strappy Back Sports Bra

Price: $27.96 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $39.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Crossover Sports Bra
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Crossover Sports Bra

Price: $24.46 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $34.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Crossover Cut Out Legging
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Crossover Cut Out Legging

Price: $38.46 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $54.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Aerie Terry String Triangle Bikini Top
Aerie

Aerie Terry String Triangle Bikini Top

Price: $27.96 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $39.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Aerie Terry Low Rise Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Aerie

Aerie Terry Low Rise Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Price: $24.46 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $34.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Aerie Jacquard One Shoulder Bandeau Bikini Top
Aerie

Aerie Jacquard One Shoulder Bandeau Bikini Top

Price: $27.96 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $39.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Aerie Jacquard High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Aerie

Aerie Jacquard High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Price: $20.96 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $29.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Aerie Jacquard Unlined Underwire Bikini Top
Aerie

Aerie Jacquard Unlined Underwire Bikini Top

Price: $31.46 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $44.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Aerie Jacquard High Waisted Bikini Bottom
Aerie

Aerie Jacquard High Waisted Bikini Bottom

Price: $20.96 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $29.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Aerie Lightly Lined Underwire Bikini Top
Aerie

Aerie Lightly Lined Underwire Bikini Top

Price: $31.46 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $44.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Aerie Crossover High Waisted Bikini Bottom
Aerie

Aerie Crossover High Waisted Bikini Bottom

Price: $24.46 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $34.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Aerie Ribbed Longline Bandeau Bikini Top
Aerie

Aerie Ribbed Longline Bandeau Bikini Top

Price: $27.96 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $39.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Aerie Ribbed Pocket High Waisted Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Aerie

Aerie Ribbed Pocket High Waisted Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Price: $24.46 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $34.95
Shop Now