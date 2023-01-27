It's no secret: we love a matching set.

After all, they take the guesswork out of dressing and are an easy way to feel put together and comfortable all day long.

Right now, Aerie is offering 30% off "dreamy duos," including velour sets for lounging, workout leggings and sports bras and more.

Plus, shop up to 40% off matching bikini sets you can pack for an upcoming vacation or store away in preparation for the summer months.

Check out our picks from the sale below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie Aerie Dreamy Velour Cropped Hoodie Price : $38.46 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $54.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie Aerie Dreamy Velour Bandeau Price : $13.96 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $19.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie Aerie Dreamy Velour Low Rise Pant Price : $34.96 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $49.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie OG Racerback Sports Bra Price : $24.46 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $34.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie OG Washed Drawcord Legging Price : $27.96 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $39.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie Aerie Real Soft Tank Top Price : $17.46 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $24.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie Aerie Real Soft Foldover Boxer Price : $17.46 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $24.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra Twist Crop Tank Top Price : $27.96 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $39.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra Twist Flare Legging Price : $40 • 38% Savings Aerie Original: $64.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie All Aces Tennis Skirt Price : $41.96 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $59.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie Goals Rib Strappy Back Sports Bra Price : $27.96 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $39.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Crossover Sports Bra Price : $24.46 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $34.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Crossover Cut Out Legging Price : $38.46 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $54.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie Aerie Terry String Triangle Bikini Top Price : $27.96 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $39.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie Aerie Terry Low Rise Cheeky Bikini Bottom Price : $24.46 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $34.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie Aerie Jacquard One Shoulder Bandeau Bikini Top Price : $27.96 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $39.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie Aerie Jacquard High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom Price : $20.96 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $29.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie Aerie Jacquard Unlined Underwire Bikini Top Price : $31.46 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $44.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie Aerie Jacquard High Waisted Bikini Bottom Price : $20.96 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $29.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie Aerie Lightly Lined Underwire Bikini Top Price : $31.46 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $44.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie Aerie Crossover High Waisted Bikini Bottom Price : $24.46 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $34.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerie Aerie Ribbed Longline Bandeau Bikini Top Price : $27.96 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $39.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK