From tents and chairs to down jackets, backpacks and portable games, REI has everything you need to set up the ultimate camping trip with friends or family.
For example, Bergamotto suggests a foldable, portable cornhole game you can bring anywhere, as well as cozy, insulated jackets for the whole family, travel tumblers to keep your refreshments cold, and even tiny tents to provide shelter for our pets.
Plus, for those who don't have any getaways planned, you can use all of these camping essentials right in your own backyard for a fun staycation.
Shop all of her finds below!
Stanley Adventure Vacuum Quencher Travel Tumbler - 30 fl. oz.
REI Co-op Flexlite Camp Boss Chair
REI Co-op Flexlite Print Camp Boss Chair
REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket 2.0 - Women's
REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket 2.0 - Men's
REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket - Kids'
REI Co-op Flash 18 Print Pack
More "GMA" picks
Tiny Tents Basecamp Dome Tent
Nite Ize Flashflight Rechargeable Light-Up Flying Disc - Disc-O Tech
Outside Inside Backpack Cornhole Game
Mountaineers Books Campfire Stories Deck—For Kids!: Storytelling Games to Ignite Imagination