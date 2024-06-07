Ready to kick your beauty routine into high gear this summer?
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has compiled a list of everything you need for a summer of glam.
For example, there's a waterproof mascara that stays put for hours. Bergamotto also found a hair mask that's jam-packed with vitamins to keep your mane healthy and shiny all summer long.
Check it all out below!
Best sunscreen
Alyssa Shackil, Michael Strahan’s makeup artist—and Lori's, chose this best-selling sunscreen that gives you a lit-from-within glow all while protecting your skin with SPF protection, and skin-plumping hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. Shackil's hot tip: also use it on your body! The extra glow on shoulders and legs makes everything look even more gorgeous!
Best hair heat protectant
Now that we’ve got your skin protected, we can’t forget about your hair! Gregg Gianillo—who is Lara’s hair stylist—loves this Moroccanoil Protect and Prevent Spray because it protects color from fading, as well as shields your hair/scalp from UV rays.
Best mascara
There’s a reason that this is a best-selling waterproof mascara with over 3,000 five-star reviews: it works! Camille, who is Eva Pilgrim’s makeup artist, chooses it in the summer because it coats lashes in one stroke for clump-free, smudge-resistant, and flake-resistant lashes.
Best hair mask
Petula Skeete has been styling Robin’s hair for over a decade, and she chose a restorative hair mask that’s packed with vitamins and nutrients for you hair.
The Mane Choice Alpha Green Tea & Carrot Strengthening & Restorative Treatment Hair Mask
- $14.97
- $17.99
- Amazon
Best makeup multitasker
Andrea Fairweather, who is Ginger Zee’s makeup artist, swears by this multitasker: the Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Liquid Pigment. She loves it because she can use it on eyes, cheeks, and lips and there’s no meltdown in the summer.
Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix - Multi-Use Eye, Cheek & Lip Waterproof Liquid Pigment
- $20
- Sephora
Best styling cream
With nod from Rebecca Jarvis’ hair stylist Deana Donofrio, the Color Wow Anti-Frizz Styling Cream is a summer swap we all need. It truly transforms hair from wild into a beautiful, smooth finish.
Best setting powder
Charlotte Tilbury’s Mini Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder is a must-have to set your make-up this summer. The powder's flawless finish is perfect to throw in your purse, for touch-ups on the fly. Our make-up artist Marie Cruz says the powder “can instantly mattify and make you pore-less.”
Best hair care
You have likely come across K18 while scrolling social media — this heatless hair product is all the rage. Don’t believe us? Our very own hair stylist David Kemp tells us that K18 is his number one pick! Kemp recommends the K18 Damage Shield PH Protective Shampoo and Conditioner to protect your hair from heat damage during the hot and humid summer months. Plus, this protectant pairs well with your favorite hair oil.
Best eyeliner
If there is anything to add to your 2024 summer makeup routine, count on Sephora’s waterproof 12hr Retractable Eyeliner Pencil. Our makeup artist Robin Ostrow loves to use this liner on the lid or waterline during the summer months: “It glides on and is waterproof, inexpensive, and comes in lots of colors," she says. "Also, it gives a very fine line that can be easily smudged for a more smokey look.”
COOLA Liplux Hydrating Lip Oil Sunscreen with SPF 30, Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E
- $18
- Sephora