The weather's heating up, and that means it's time to hit the beach.
When planning your day at the shore, it's imperative you have all the essentials so you can relax and maximize your fun in the sun.
"GMA" lifestyle Lori Bergamotto has the scoop on everything you'll want to make the most of your beach trip, from extra-large beach blankets the whole family can fit on to a wide range of sun protection to keep sunburns at bay.
Keep reading to grab all the beach essentials you'll need for summer now!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Best beach towel/blanket
Oversized yet easily compactable for travel, this beach towel easily fits seven people and comes with six metal stakes in a pouch to keep it from flying away in high winds. It's sand-proof and water-resistant, so most moisture beads up and rolls away while any remaining water dries quickly, and it's triple-stitched for maximum strength and durability so you can carry it anywhere.
WEKAPO Beach Blanket Sandproof, Extra Large Beach Mat, Big & Compact Sand Free Mat Quick Drying, Lightweight & Durable with 6 Stakes & 4 Corner Pockets
- $39.98
- $49.98
- Amazon
Best portable fan
This fan is small and easy to transport, but it also has multiple functions that make it super useful for beach days. Up to 19 hours of cooling time help you stave off the afternoon heat, while a palm-sized backup charger ensures you don't run out of power. There's also a handy flashlight function, and it can transform into a desk fan so it's useful on the beach, on the go and at home.
JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan, 3 IN 1 Hand Fan, USB Rechargeable Small Pocket Fan [12-19 Working Hours
- $17.99
- $24.99
- Amazon
Best beach chairs
The best-selling beach chair from Tommy Bahama is also the Consumer Reports top pick thanks to attributes like its portability and functionality that allows for it to be used in five different positions. It has backpack straps for easy carrying, an insulated cooler pouch, built-in storage and pockets on the arms to hold beverages or your cell phone.
Best cooler
This cooler has it all: It's leak-proof, puncture-resistant, plus it floats and locks in the cold for up to two days! With a 30-can capacity and welded construction, it remains lightweight while keeping water out so your drinks and snacks can go anywhere with you safely.
Best sunscreens
The most important part of any day outdoors is sunscreen, and Sum Bum has options in every form for the whole family so you can cater to your specific needs and level of protection, all for under $20.
Sun Bum Original SPF 70 Sunscreen Lotion | Vegan and Hawaii 104 Reef Act Compliant (Octinoxate & Oxybenzone Free) Broad Spectrum Moisturizing UVA/UVB Sunscreen
- $18.49
- Amazon
Sun Bum Kids SPF 50 Clear Sunscreen Spray | Wet or Dry Application | Hawaii 104 Reef Act Compliant (Octinoxate & Oxybenzone Free) Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB Sunscreen | 6 oz, banana/ bubble gum
- $15.10
- Amazon
Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm | Vegan and Hawaii 104 Reef Act Compliant (Octinoxate & Oxybenzone Free) Broad Spectrum Natural Lip Care with UVA/UVB Protection |Kiwi Flavor| .15 oz
- $3.99
- Amazon
Sun Bum Baby Bum SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion with Mineral UVA/UVB Face and Body Protection for Sensitive Skin - Fragrance Free - Travel Size - 3 FL OZ
- $15.98
- Amazon
Sun Bum Baby SPF 50 Sunscreen Stick, Mineral Roll-On UVA/UVB Face and Body Protection for Sensitive Skin, Fragrance Free, Travel Size, Unscented, 0.45 Oz
- $11.31
- $12.49
- Amazon
Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Scalp and Hair Mist I Vegan and Hawaii 104 Reef Act Compliant (Octinoxate Oxybenzone Free) I Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB Sunscreen Spray with Vitamin E I 2 OZ
- $15.98
- $17.49
- Amazon
Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Roll-On Lotion | Vegan and Hawaii 104 Reef Act Compliant (Octinoxate & Oxybenzone Free) Broad Spectrum Moisturizing UVA/UVB Sunscreen Lotion with Vitamin E | 3 oz
- $14.11
- $17.49
- Amazon
Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Spray |Vegan and Hawaii 104 Reef Act Compliant (Octinoxate & Oxybenzone Free) Broad Spectrum Moisturizing UVA/UVB Sunscreen with Vitamin E | 6 oz
- $17.49
- $18.49
- Amazon
Sun Bum Original SPF 70 Sunscreen Lotion | Vegan and Hawaii 104 Reef Act Compliant (Octinoxate & Oxybenzone Free) Broad Spectrum Moisturizing UVA/UVB Sunscreen with Vitamin E | 8 oz
- $18.49
- Amazon
More picks from Lori B. & 'GMA'
WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel Oversized 38x71 100% Cotton Sand Free Quick Dry Extra Large Light Travel Towel for Adults Beach Accessories Gifts - Aqua
- $19.99
- $31.99
- Amazon
FURTALK Womens Beach Sun Straw Hat UV UPF50 Travel Foldable Brim Summer UV Hat
- $25.99
- Amazon
Coppertone WaterBabies SPF 50 Baby Sunscreen Lotion, Sunscreen SPF 50, 8 Fl Oz
- $9.27
- Walmart