Just when you thought Cyber Monday deals were done -- surprise! The Spanx sale is the gift that keeps on giving.

The Spanx Cyber Monday Sale, offering 20% off sitewide, has been extended another day, ending at midnight on Nov. 29.

You can score deals on pieces that don't normally go on sale, like the best-selling Faux Leather Leggings and more.

Scoll to shop and get your favorites before they're gone.

Spanx Spanx OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short Price : $62.40 • 20% Savings Spanx Original: $78 Shop Now

Skims Faux Leather Leggings Price : $78.40 • 19% Savings Spanx Original: $98 Shop Now

Spanx The Perfect Pant, Hi-Rise Flare GMA Deal : $134.40 • 19% Savings Spanx Original: $168 Shop Now

Spanx OnCore Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Price : $78.40 • 19% Savings Spanx Original: $98 Shop Now

Spanx Shaping Satin Brief Price : $27.20 • 20% Savings Spanx Original: $34 Shop Now

Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings Price : $98 • 20% Savings Spanx Original: $122.50 Shop Now

Spanx Faux Suede Leggings Price : $78.40 • 19% Savings Spanx Original: $98 Shop Now

Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings Price : $54.40 • 20% Savings Spanx Original: $68 Shop Now

Spanx Low Profile Minimizer Bra Price : $57.60 • 20% Savings Spanx Original: $72 Shop Now

