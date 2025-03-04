Therabody, the makers of the bestselling Theragun, have delighted brand devotees today by announcing the launch of three new product innovations.
First up is the Theragun Mini, Generation 3, the brand's "smallest, lightest, quietest Theragun ever made," according to an official press release. It's 30% smaller and lighter than the original, making it a cinch to stash in your gym bag, luggage or overnight bag so you can get relief and relaxation wherever you go.
The Mini, which retails for $210, also comes with three attachments and an ergonomic handle for comfortable use on your terms, and you can pair it with Coach by Therabody in the Therabody App to create personalized, real-time, customized recovery routines to suit your needs. It comes in three colorways: Black, Oat and Desert Rose.
For its second innovation, Therabody dropped the ThermBack LED belt, which the brand calls the "most advanced back wrap available" and "a first-of-its-kind combination of four treatments in one device: heat therapy, far infrared, vibration and near infrared LED light therapy" that provides instant relief for the wearer.
The company worked with scientists from the University of Buffalo’s Department of Emergency Medicine on a first-ever clinical trial of its kind to ensure efficacy, and the adjustable, supportive brace was found to offer deep, intense relief from those suffering with lower back pain by reducing stiffness and improving mobility. It's also sleek enough to wear under your clothes, so you can keep it on as you go about your day and switch on the therapy as needed to alleviate pain.
The ThermBack comes with a charging cord and soft storage case for $300.
And finally, the brand unveiled a new colorway for its popular beauty tool, the TheraFace Depuffing Wand: Indigo!
The wand offers a plethora of benefits including decreased eye puffiness, skin brightening -- thanks to increased circulation -- improved skin elasticity and firmness and safety for all skin types. Fans love it for travel, especially when feeling the effects of jet lag, and a contoured tip allows the user to get into the facial nooks and crannies that need the most attention.
At $155, the TheraFace Depuffing Wand makes a great gift for the beauty lovers in your life.
Shop these three products below!
