Crayola brought 8 crayon colors out of retirement so you can relive your childhood -- for under a $1 a box
When you were a kid, chances are you enjoyed coloring with Crayola crayons at some point. And it's even likely you had a favorite color crayon, like maybe the popular shade Dandelion which was retired in 2017 or Raw Umber, a shade taken off the roster way back in 1990.
Thanks to passionate fans and collectors of colors like these continuing to beg for their return, Crayola has released a classic 8-pack of retired crayon shades you can buy now all together for under $1!
In addition to the shades mentioned above, the other six in the pack are Blizzard Blue, Magic Mint, Mulberry, Orange Red, Violet Blue, and Lemon Yellow. The Crayola 8-pack was originally released in 1903, making the limited edition sets a historic return to form for the brand on multiple levels.
Crayola's Chief Marketing Officer, Victoria Lozano, said in a press release:
"Color has such a personal connection for kids of all ages. It plays a pivotal role in inspiring creativity, which is an integral catalyst for educational, emotional and cognitive growth. At Crayola, we celebrate the enduring value of childhood creativity to help kids reach their full potential, and we look forward to seeing the Limited Edition colors inspire even more creative moments for our fans."
Perfect for picking up as a way to entertain yourself with or without your kids, the retired crayons can currently be found on sale for a limited time via Michaels with a wider release planned throughout 2025 that will include markers, colored pencil packs, activity kits and more, plus Crayola says to expect "Limited Edition Collection 'surprises' throughout the year, especially during key seasonal moments such as back-to-school and holiday."
They make a great Easter basket stuffer or small gift for someone you love, and the under $1 price tag can't be beat so keep scrolling to stock up on Crayola's retired shades, as well as a bevy of other fun art toys and supplies so you can plan your next creative night at home!
