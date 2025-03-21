A shoe sale? Sign us up.
Vince Camuto is celebrating spring with select kitten heels, sandals, flats, slingbacks and more all under $99.
There are the Hamden Buckle Slingbacks in Trellis Blue, for example, a floral printed, pointed-toe block heel brides can pair with an ivory-colored bridal shower dress.
Set off on spring break with new wedges, like the Briana Espadrille Wedge Sandal, a neutral style surel to get its wear with a wide range of outfits.
Don't miss the Kellon Sandal, with an open round-toe, padded footbed and buckle detail that can be a stylish staple for your wardrobe. Same goes for the Melly Sandal in a butter-yellow color, so you can wear the color trend without a major commitment.
The Bendsen Wedge Sandals, the Layton Kitten Heel Sandals and the Kota Kitten Heel Pumps, all originally over $100, are now all on sale as part of this limited-time event.
Check out all of these picks and more below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.