When it comes to engagement announcements and weddings, there's one phrase you'll hear on repeat: "Show me the ring!"
That's why it's vital to keep your hands in tip-top shape for the occasion.
But with salon manicures more costly and time-consuming than ever, it's important to seek out a more accessible approach to good nails, like Glamnetic's new Happily Ever After collection that features classic, sophisticated designs perfect for any matrimonial event -- or everyday wear.
Glamnetic's press-on nails have impeccable staying power with up to two weeks of wear time, and the polish and embellishments are salon-quality for under $20 a set.
One of the biggest benefits to press-on nails is on-the-go convenience: Stash the tiny tube of nail glue in your purse or pocket, and you're set for repairs if you have a nail pop off or start to lift. Glamnetic's brush-on glue is an even more convenient and easy to use option, and it gives you more control during application to avoid spills or excess glue.
"Happily Ever After" isn't just for weddings, either. The nails you'll see below might have bridal touches like pearls and shimmering pastel shades, but they're equally useful in a daily setting for anyone who prefers a simple, sophisticated look on their hands.
Keep reading to shop the full collection!
Wifey Short Almond
- $19.99
- Glamnetic
Something Blue Short Almond
- $19.99
- Glamnetic
First Dance Short Almond
- $19.99
- Glamnetic
Honeymoon Short Almond
- $19.99
- Glamnetic
Forever and Always
- $78.36
- $97.95
- Glamnetic
Put A Pearl On It
- $53.97
- $59.97
- Glamnetic
Mrs. Short Almond
- $17.99
- Glamnetic
Fiancéd Short Almond
- $19.99
- Glamnetic
The Vow Short Almond
- $19.99
- Glamnetic
Pinch Me Short Oval
- $19.99
- Glamnetic
