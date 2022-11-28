Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes Holiday Gift Guide has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.
Celebrate comfort with savings on brands such as Cozy Earth, Softies and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.
Cozy Earth: Bedding, Pajamas, and Loungewear
GMA Deal: $15 to $419.50 • 50% to 70% SavingsOriginal: $50 to $839 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Wrap yourself in luxury. Cozy Earth’s timeless line of lifestyle products will elevate your day to day. The loungewear and pajama styles are crafted with a soft stretch-knit fabric and elegant contrast piping for an elevated, cozy look. The fabric is lightweight and so comfortable that you’re sure to want to lounge around a little longer. Refresh your bed and sleep on soft, breathable sheets by Cozy Earth. The unique blend helps regulate body temperature and the moisture-wicking fabric gets softer with every wash -- no wonder it’s been named an Oprah favorite!
truMedic: Therapy Massagers
GMA Deal: $75 to $119 + Free Shipping • 40% to 58% SavingsOriginal: $179.97 to $199.97 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Treat tired feet with the truMedic truShiatsu PRO Foot Massager with Heat. This at-home foot massager is equipped with professional-quality massage technology and multiple settings and strengths to provide relaxing foot massages any time on any schedule. Get a personal, deep-tissue massage therapist in the comfort of home.The MagicHands Neck and Back Massager with Heat is designed with a patent-pending mechanism that is made to recreate the touch of a professional masseuse. It delivers a powerful massage that is so lifelike, you won't believe it's not coming from a set of human hands! Featuring four massage nodes that act as their own "thumb" to deliver effective shiatsu massage therapy. It also comes with heat functionality to relieve deep soreness effectively. Free shipping!
Softies: Marshmallow Blanket & Dream Lounger
GMA Deal: $49 to $59 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $99 to $119 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Cozy never felt so good! Softies' Marshmallow Blanket is superbly soft, lightweight, and made with lush-ribbed fabric that you'll want to snuggle with all day. This oversized soft blanket is just what's needed for relaxing on a chilly evening or cuddling on the couch on a rainy day. Wrapped in a bow and ready to gift in a choice of four classic colors. The Dream Lounger is stylish, unspeakably soft, and surprisingly versatile -- enough for a work zoom and comfortable enough for errands or binge watching. Free shipping!
NIGHT: Satin Pillowcase Sets
GMA Deal: $29.99 • 70% SavingsOriginal: $100 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Indulge in the true meaning of beauty sleep with this luxurious satin pillowcase designed as a solution for skin aging concerns, sleep wrinkles, and bedhead to wake up looking good. The non-absorbent material won't rob skin and hair of vital moisture needed to stay youthful. Treat someone special to softness and comfort.
Rockflowerpaper: Cuddle Throw
GMA Deal: $49 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $82.50 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Cozy up with this stylish throw blanket. Super soft and plush, oversized and with fun fringe detail -- it looks just as good as home décor draped over your sofa or bed as it does wrapped around you! Choose from elevated color options that will complement any style. Free shipping!
Tourance Luxury: Luxury Accessories
GMA Deal: $37 to $90 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $74 to $180 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Wrap yourself in luxury. The versatile design of Tourance's cashmere blend pom pom wrap makes it great for all occasions -- wear as a shawl or scarf, pack as a travel blanket. The ultra-soft plush fabric of the robe makes it ideal for casual, comfortable lounging. The throw combines texture and dimension, giving a modern take on a classic blanket that you can enjoy for years.