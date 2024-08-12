Britney Spears is showing off a fashion blast from the past.
After Blake Lively wore one of the "Oops!…I Did It Again" singer's past Versace dresses from 2002 for the New York City premiere of "It Ends With Us," the pop star took to Instagram to show off an "updated" version of the look in response to Lively's ensemble.
In the video, Spears is seen wearing a sparkling minidress similar to her past Versace look as she smiles and dances around to the tune of The Outfield's "Your Love."
She paired the look with nude pumps.
"UPDATED VERSION OF MY 2002 VERSACE DRESS 👗 !!!" Spears wrote in a since-deleted caption.
"I like it way better," she continued.
The caption was later updated to read, "I'm no @blakellively but I like it," before it was removed.
In addition to several other floral looks worn for the "It Ends With Us" press tour, Lively mentioned her joy at wearing Spears' vintage look in an interview with People.
"It is Britney's actual dress," Lively told the outlet. "It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it's on me. I feel so lucky!"
Just before wearing the dress, Lively also paid homage to Spears on her Instagram story by posting a photo of the singer from when she wore the look originally.
"Today's mood. The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories," she captioned the photo at the time.
"Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work," she added. "Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories."