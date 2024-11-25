Brittany Mahomes made a stylish appearance at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers game at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
She showed off her growing baby bump in a custom outfit that blended team spirit with chic maternity fashion.
The 29-year-old, who is expecting her third child with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, donned an oversized red jacket with "Mahomes" printed in bold white letters across the back. She paired the standout piece with a sleek black turtleneck, fitted black pants, a thick silver chain, and dark sunglasses.
Brittany completed the look with a white and black purse that added a polished touch to her ensemble.
Brittany shared a glimpse of her outfit on her Instagram, proudly showcasing her sporty Chiefs-inspired look as she cheered on her husband from the sidelines.
The couple, already parents to daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, who turns 2 on November 29, announced their third pregnancy in July. At the time, they posted a family video featuring Brittany's sonogram images, captioned, "Round three, here we come :white_heart:."
Brittany, known for her bold and playful sideline fashion, has consistently embraced her maternity style this season.
In September, she drew attention to her look by wearing a gray oversized bedazzled Chiefs t-shirt, black biker shorts, shiny red cowboy boots, and a matching quilted Chanel purse.
Her look was complete with two braided pigtails and glowing makeup.
The Mahomeses, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in Maui in 2022 after a decade of dating, continue to capture fans' hearts both on and off the field. Brittany's game-day outfits, including her latest custom Chiefs jacket, have become a highlight of the season, celebrating her unique blend of motherhood and style.