Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, brought her game day glam to the stands and the field over the weekend during the Chiefs vs. Falcons matchup.
She brought a little western flair to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday by wearing a gray oversized bedazzled Chiefs t-shirt, black biker shorts, shiny red cowboy boots, and a matching quilted Chanel purse.
Her look was complete with two braided pigtails and glowing makeup.
Brittany posted a carousel of photos of herself on Instagram wearing the look on the field. In one snap, she's seen cradling her growing baby bump.
Fans were quick to praise the soon-to-be mother of three with many calling out how much they loved her boots and hair.
Aside from keeping her game day looks cute, The Kansas City Current owner recently celebrated her 29th birthday last month with her husband Patrick and friends.
The festivities started with a cozy dinner that Brittany shared on her Instagram Stories.
Topping off her birthday tributes, Patrick took to Instagram to share a heartfelt photo of the couple holding hands with their two children. The caption read, "My ❤️! Happy birthday! @brittanylynne."