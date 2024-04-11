Hi, Brittany Mahomes! Is that you?
The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is married to NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, stunned followers this week with a completely new hair color.
Mahomes posted a series of photos of herself with a head full of fiery red voluminous curls -- a stark departure from her signature blonde look.
"Feeling spicy," she captioned the carousel of snaps.
Mahomes tagged her stylist, Laurabeth Cabott, who re-posted the look on her Instagram story along with the caption, "leave 'em on RED."
Since posting, Mahomes' Instagram post has received hundreds of thousands of likes, along with plenty of comments from fans of her new look.
"Casually breaking the internet on a Wednesday afternoon..." one person wrote.
Mahomes' husband also appears to be a fan of his wife's new look, re-sharing her post on his Instagram story along with a red heart emoji.
The couple married in March 2022 and share two children, daughter Sterling, born in February 2021, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, born in November 2022.