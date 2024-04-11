Hi, Brittany Mahomes! Is that you?

The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is married to NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, stunned followers this week with a completely new hair color.

Mahomes posted a series of photos of herself with a head full of fiery red voluminous curls -- a stark departure from her signature blonde look.

"Feeling spicy," she captioned the carousel of snaps.

Mahomes tagged her stylist, Laurabeth Cabott, who re-posted the look on her Instagram story along with the caption, "leave 'em on RED."

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Brittany Mahomes reveals her new red hair. @brittanylynne/Instagram

Since posting, Mahomes' Instagram post has received hundreds of thousands of likes, along with plenty of comments from fans of her new look.

"Casually breaking the internet on a Wednesday afternoon..." one person wrote.

Mahomes' husband also appears to be a fan of his wife's new look, re-sharing her post on his Instagram story along with a red heart emoji.

The couple married in March 2022 and share two children, daughter Sterling, born in February 2021, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, born in November 2022.