Cate Blanchett has stirred up another great look.
The actress attended the premiere of her miniseries "Disclaimer" at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on Monday wearing a black suit trimmed with a row of recycled spoons.
Her look was designed by Hodakova and was reminiscent of a previous ensemble by the label that Blanchett wore to a special "Borderlands" screening in August.
Blanchett's latest look was styled by Elizabeth Stewart, who posted a behind-the-scenes look at the actress dancing around in the suit as the spoons jingled.
"Who's hungry?" Stewart captioned the photo. "The spoons are back and #CateBlanchett is stirring up trouble in a completely recycled @hoda_kova look for today's #Disclaimer screening. See you spoon Canada!"
As previously reported, the spoons used in Hodakova's designs were locally sourced from the Swedish countryside.
Blanchett has continued to show her enthusiasm for sustainable fashion through the years by repeatedly wearing upcycled red carpet looks.
In 2023, the "Ocean's 8" star re-wore an Armani Privé gown on the Fragrance Foundation Awards red carpet for the fourth time. It was a dazzling look she had worn previously to the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the 2014 Golden Globes and the 2018 Cannes premiere.
Blanchett previously opened up to Business of Fashion about her tendency to re-wear looks, saying, "It should be completely unremarkable, the idea of re-wearing (clothes), because we do it in our daily lives. We do it out of habit, we do it out of choice, we do it out of necessity."
"Disclaimer" is written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón and is based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Renée Knight. In addition to Blanchett, who also served as an executive producer, the miniseries stars Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Louis Partridge, Lesley Manville and more.
According to an official synopsis, the "gripping psychological thriller" tells the story of "acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett)," who "built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets."
"Disclaimer" will premiere its first two episodes on Apple TV+ on Oct. 11, with new episodes dropping weekly through Nov. 15.