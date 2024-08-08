Cate Blanchett is serving up a major spoonful of style.
The actress posed for photos on Tuesday at a special "Borderlands" fan screening in Hollywood wearing a hard-to-miss top made out of 102 silver spoons.
The embellished garment was hand-styled and designed by Hodakova, with all the spoons locally sourced from the Swedish countryside.
Blanchett paired the look with tailored black pants, pumps and subtle jewelry from Louis Vuitton.
She finished the ensemble with her signature blonde wavy bob along with light sweeps of pink blush and lipstick.
"A whole new meaning for spooning," Blanchett's stylist Elizabeth Stewart captioned an Instagram photo of the actress posing at the event.
Stewart also said Ellen Hodakova Larsson, the Swedish designer behind Blanchett's look, is "dedicated to building a fully sustainable fashion house and changing the conversation of what sustainable fashion means today."
"Ellen uses heirlooms like these vintage spoons sourced in the Swedish countryside to create unexpected proportions and new associations," she added.
Larsson's views match Blanchett's enthusiasm for sustainable fashion, as she's also worn upcycled looks in the past.
In 2023, the "Ocean's 8" star re-wore an Armani Privé gown on the Fragrance Foundation Awards red carpet for the fourth time. It was a dazzling look that she had previously worn to the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the 2014 Golden Globes and the 2018 Cannes premiere.
Blanchett previously opened up to Business of Fashion about her tendency to re-wear looks, saying, "It should be completely unremarkable, the idea of re-wearing (clothes), because we do it in our daily lives. We do it out of habit, we do it out of choice, we do it out of necessity."
She continued, "I think that there's a lot of people like me who are tired of the churn, but who also want to keep the industry healthy in all its dimensions. There's a chance here to redefine the notion of luxury. I think that it's bringing back the cherished love aspect of it."
Blanchett stars in "Borderlands" -- a science fiction action comedy co-written and directed by Eli Roth -- as Lilith, "an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past," according to the film's synopsis.
Lilith "reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy," the synopsis states, in order to "find the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramírez), the universe's most powerful S.O.B."
In addition to Blanchett, "Borderlands" stars Ramírez, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon and Jamie Lee Curtis.
"Borderlands" lands in theaters Friday, Aug. 9.