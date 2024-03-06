While Emma Stone captured the attention of many for her otherworldly looks in her latest film, "Poor Things," she also turned heads with one of her latest looks, worn to Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.
The actress was spotted wearing a cream-toned corset top that included a matching cropped jacket and puffy sleeves — similar to the aesthetic of what her Oscar-nominated Bella Baxter character wore.
She paired the look with white, high-waisted pleated trousers and a cubed white and gold purse that included a gold chain strap.
She finished the look with beach-wave tousled hair and neutral-toned makeup.
Lots of other stars showed up for Louis Vuitton's fashion extravaganza, also donning some of their best looks.
Those spotted in the front row included actress Cate Blanchett, wearing a striking blue silky top and black slacks, as well as French screen legend and film producer Catherine Deneuve, who enjoyed the show in a stylish gray coat.
Stone, Blanchett and Deneuve all struck a pose for photographers while sitting together at the show.
Keep scrolling to see several other notables who attended this season's show in high style.