While Emma Stone captured the attention of many for her otherworldly looks in her latest film, "Poor Things," she also turned heads with one of her latest looks, worn to Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

The actress was spotted wearing a cream-toned corset top that included a matching cropped jacket and puffy sleeves — similar to the aesthetic of what her Oscar-nominated Bella Baxter character wore.

She paired the look with white, high-waisted pleated trousers and a cubed white and gold purse that included a gold chain strap.

She finished the look with beach-wave tousled hair and neutral-toned makeup.

Emma Stone attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris, Mar. 05, 2024. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Lots of other stars showed up for Louis Vuitton's fashion extravaganza, also donning some of their best looks.

Those spotted in the front row included actress Cate Blanchett, wearing a striking blue silky top and black slacks, as well as French screen legend and film producer Catherine Deneuve, who enjoyed the show in a stylish gray coat.

Stone, Blanchett and Deneuve all struck a pose for photographers while sitting together at the show.

Catherine Deneuve, Cate Blanchett and Emma Stone attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris, Mar. 05, 2024. Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Keep scrolling to see several other notables who attended this season's show in high style.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner Shay attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris, Mar. 05, 2024. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris, Mar. 05, 2024. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris, Mar. 05, 2024. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris, Mar. 05, 2024. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris, Mar. 05, 2024. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris, Mar. 05, 2024. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris, Mar. 05, 2024. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris, Mar. 05, 2024. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris, Mar. 05, 2024. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloe Grace Moretz attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris, Mar. 05, 2024. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris, Mar. 05, 2024. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris, Mar. 05, 2024. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris, Mar. 05, 2024. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris, Mar. 05, 2024. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Kelly Rowland