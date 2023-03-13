Melissa McCarthy made a grand fashion appearance at the 2023 Oscars -- and designer Christian Siriano played a major part of how her look came together.

The "Little Mermaid" star was photographed wearing a ravishing red dress. The look featured voluminous long sleeves and a ballgown-style skirt that included a mix of layered tulle and ruffles.

She completed the look with dark nail polish and an updo hairstyle.

While McCarthy's ensemble turned out wonderful, it actually was a remake of one that was ruined just days prior in a burst pipe mishap, which Siriano revealed happened days before this year's Academy Awards.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images US actress Melissa McCarthy attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif, March 12, 2023.

During E!'s Oscars carpet pre-show, Siriano revealed that McCarthy's dress was one of the looks initially ruined in the plumbing incident. "We were just freaking out all day," he said.

Siriano previously documented his efforts to save the ruined gowns on Instagram.

"Well a Flood in the office won't stop us! Last dress for tomorrow night made it on the plane! Wait until you you see all the beautiful moments on the red carpet! Thank you," Siriano captioned a video of himself carrying some of the Oscars dresses he designed in a garment bag while walking through the aisle on a United Airlines flight.

In addition to McCarthy's dress, Siriano created head-turning looks for several other Oscars attendees, including Lilly Singh, Harvey Guillen and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Aghdashloo wore a stunning sleeveless black and white dress that had a special meaning behind it.