November 08, 2023, 6:44 pm
Stars showed off their best red carpet fashions at the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night.
Nominated artists and more walked the carpet ahead of the award show, which aired at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are hosting the show from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Check out some of the red carpet looks below.
Luke Bryan and Caroline Bryan
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Megan Moroney
T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne
Nicole Combs and Luke Combs
Kelsea Ballerini
This year’s Country Music Association Award nominations are led by Lainey Wilson, who is up for nine nods.
Cynthia Erivo
Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton
Mickey Guyton
Brittney Spencer
Chris Lane and Lauren Lane
Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll
Riley Green
Gerry Turner
Ashley McBryde
Paula Abdul
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay
Post Malone