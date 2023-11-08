Stars showed off their best red carpet fashions at the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night.

Nominated artists and more walked the carpet ahead of the award show, which aired at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are hosting the show from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Check out some of the red carpet looks below.

Luke Bryan and Caroline Bryan

(L-R) Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer attend the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images

Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne

(L-R) T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne attend the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images

Nicole Combs and Luke Combs

Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs (R) attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

0:34 This year’s Country Music Association Award nominations are led by Lainey Wilson, who is up for nine nods.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images

Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton

(L-R) Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attend the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images

Brittney Spencer

Brittney Spencer attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, on Nov. 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Chris Lane and Lauren Lane

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane attend the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, on Nov. 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll

(L-R) Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll attend the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images

Riley Green

Riley Green attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gerry Turner

Gerry Turner attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay

(L-R) Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay attend the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Post Malone