Luxury retailer Coach has sued Gap, claiming its Old Navy unit allegedly sold T-shirts it says were illegally printed with the word "Coach."

Tapestry, Coach's parent company, filed a lawsuit for alleged trademark infringement in Los Angeles on Wednesday, alleging that the sale was likely created to confuse customers into believing the companies were associated.

According to the lawsuit, Tapestry Inc et al v Gap Inc, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Coach claimed the sale of Old Navy's "Coach" shirts has led to "irreparable harm," as the brand believes the Coach trademark signifies "a unique blend of fashion, craftsmanship, style, and function" and "luxury lifestyle items," rather than T-shirts.

A Coach Inc. store is seen, Feb. 23, 2022, in Moscow. Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

The lawsuit specifically claims that the Old Navy shirts, which are emblazoned with the word "Coach" across the front in differing fonts, "infringe upon Plaintiff's rights to the Coach Trademarks, including, but not limited to, the Coach Mark and the Coach (Stylized Form)," referencing its trademarks on various "Coach" stylized fonts and markers.

"Gap is a competitor of Plaintiffs, and Defendants introduced the Accused Products into the stream of commerce in an effort to exploit Plaintiff's goodwill and the reputation of the Coach Trademarks, including the Coach Mark and the Coach (Stylized Form)," the lawsuit states. "Plaintiffs have not granted Defendants a license to practice nor given Defendants any form of permission to use any of the Coach Trademarks in connection with the designing, manufacturing, advertising, promoting, distributing, selling, and/or offering for sale of the Accused Products."

The luxury retailer is is seeking unspecified damages for alleged trademark infringement, counterfeiting and violations of California's unfair competition law. It is also demanding the destruction of any unsold inventory that includes the alleged infringing trademark.

Founded in 1941 and inspired by the spirit of its hometown New York City, Coach specializes in leather handbags, luggage, accessories and ready-to-wear clothing.

Alternatively, Old Navy is an accessible apparel and accessories brand that caters to men's, women's, women's plus, kids, baby and maternity wear.

ABC News has reached out to Coach and Gap for comment on the lawsuit.