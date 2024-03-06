Coco Gauff is swapping her sporty tennis skirt for a glamorous golden gown as she graces the cover of Vogue's April 2024 issue.

The tennis phenomenon dazzles in a sequined Michael Kors dress in a photo captured by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Coco Gauff is featured on the cover of Vogue's April 2024 issue. Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

Gauff, currently the world's No. 3 women's player, is fresh off the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she reached the quarterfinals but eventually lost 6-2, 4-6, 2-6 after three sets against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia.

The 19-year-old was also named this month to the 2024 TIME Women of the Year list, making her the youngest woman to receive the honor this year.

Coco Gauff arrives at the TIME Women of the Year Gala, March 5, 2024, in West Hollywood, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Gauff opened up to Vogue for an accompanying cover interview about her career goals since making history as one of the youngest American women to win the U.S. Open, her first Grand Slam title, last September, and being a perfectionist.

"It's a great thing and also a bad thing," Gauff said of her perfectionist streak. "I'm trying to do more of, you know, accepting the good shots. And giving myself as much of a compliment as I do a critique."

Coco Gauff is featured on the cover of Vogue's April 2024 issue. Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

But since coming out on top at the U.S. Open, Gauff's drive is stronger than ever.

"I want to win more so I can get as close to the feeling. I told my mom -- I literally said, 'It was an addictive feeling,'" Gauff said. "As soon as I felt that, I wanted to re-feel it again. I said, 'Now I see how people get addicted to drugs.' That feeling was a drug. For the rest of my life, the rest of my career, I'm going to be chasing that high."

With the 2024 Paris Olympics less than five months away, Gauff said on her vision board this year, she's looking to come out on top in the City of Light.

"I would say the biggest things on there are to win another Slam, and a medal at the Olympics," the 19-year-old said, adding that the French capital is her favorite city. "I do want to try to win there. That would be special. But obviously if it's not Roland Garros, I'd be very happy to win Wimbledon or the US Open."