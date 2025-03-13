After nearly three decades at the creative helm of Versace, Donatella Versace has announced her departure as the brand's chief creative officer.
The fashion icon, who took over the company in 1997 following her brother Gianni Versace's death, shared the news on Instagram Thursday, expressing gratitude for her time leading the fashion house founded by her late brother.
While stepping away from the design side, Versace said she will remain deeply connected to the brand in her new role as chief brand ambassador.
Dario Vitale will be taking up the reigns as the brand's new chief creative officer.
"Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me," Versace said Thursday. "I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes. It has been the greatest honor of my life to carry on my brother Gianni's legacy. He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity."
Her successor, Vitale, brings a fresh perspective to the Italian fashion house, joining from Miu Miu, where he was the design director. His appointment, effective April 1, signals a new creative chapter for Versace, known for its bold, glamorous aesthetic and strong celebrity ties.
This transition comes amid speculation about Versace's future ownership. Currently owned by Capri Holdings -- alongside Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo -- Miuccia Prada expressed interest in acquiring Versace during Milan Fashion Week last month, fueling further speculation about a shift in the brand's trajectory.
Through the years, Versace ensured the house maintained its signature opulence and cultural relevance. Under her leadership, the brand cemented its place in pop culture with iconic moments, from Jennifer Lopez's legendary green Grammy dress to red carpet collaborations with top stars.
As Versace prepares for its next chapter, all eyes are on Vitale to see how he will honor the brand's legacy while bringing his own creative vision to the forefront.
"I am truly honored to join Versace as the Chief Creative Officer and to be a part of this special and powerful fashion luxury House created by Gianni and Donatella," Vitale said in a statement shared to the official Versace Instagram page Thursday.
He continued, "The House of Versace has a unique heritage that has spanned decades and has shaped the history of fashion. I want to express my sincere thank you to Donatella for her trust in me, and for her tireless dedication to the extraordinary brand that Versace is today. It is a privilege to contribute to the future growth of Versace and its global impact through my vision, expertise and dedication."