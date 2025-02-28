Essence Black Women in Hollywood 2025: See Cynthia Erivo, Keke Palmer, Tyra Banks and more shine
Under the dazzling lights of Hollywood, Black excellence took center stage at the 2025 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, held on February 27, at the Fairmont Century Plaza.
The annual celebration honors powerhouse Black women such as some of this year’s honorees, Cynthia Erivo and Teyana Taylor, who are making an impactful mark in film, television in front of and behind the scenes.
On the red carpet, luminaries arrived in stunning ensembles that commanded attention. Erivo, never one to shy away from a bold fashion moment, turned heads in a voluminous black ensemble from Maison Margiela's Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Meanwhile, Laverne Cox donned a stylish Thom Browne look featuring a sleek tie, twill mini skirt and thigh-high boots.
From timeless glamour to modern edge, the evening was a showcase of fashion at its finest.
Keep reading for more standout looks that made this year's Black Women in Hollywood celebration truly unforgettable.