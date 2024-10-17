One-legged pants are here -- and no, we're not pulling your leg.
The emerging fashion trend has been shaking up Spring/Summer 2025 runways and was spotted at Louis Vuitton, Coperni, Bottega Veneta and several other designer labels.
Fashion houses have been embracing the design and sending models down the catwalk with one leg covered and the other confidently bare.
While it may seem like a bold, new move for some, the elaborate look may also be a subtle nod to the past.
Inspiration behind the new wave of one-legged trousers can be traced back to Olympic gold medalist Florence Griffith Joyner, better known as Flo-Jo, who was known for setting trends on and off the track.
Flo-Jo's iconic one-legged speed suits worn in 1988 not only helped her set records but also became a bold fashion statement.
Fast forward to today, and stars such a Serena Williams and Angel Reese have been seen wearing the trend.
Williams rocked a similar look during the 2021 Australian Open, and Reese is regularly seen wearing the trend during her Chicago Sky games.
Taylor Swift also donned a one-legged pantsuit as one of her outfits during her Reputation Stadium Tour.
Could this be the next big trend for spring? Only time will tell.