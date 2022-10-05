Florence Pugh is continuing to showcase her style on her terms.

The actress was photographed during Paris Fashion Week wearing a sheer, sequined two-piece Valentino ensemble. Under her skirt, she wore nude high-cut briefs. She elected to forgo an under-layer beneath her top, opting instead for a see-through look.

Pugh posted a photo of herself wearing the look along with the caption "Trust the button," apparently referring to the single button fastening together the bottom of her cropped blouse.

Her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray also posted a series of images of Pugh wearing the look. She captioned the carousel "Une Nuit a Paris," which translates to "A night in Paris," in English.

On the same day she donned her head-turning sheer look, the "Don't Worry Darling" actress also was seen wearing a totally different look that included a pink and white Valentino mock neck mini dress, topped with a white cape. She paired the outfit with white platform shoes and a small sparkling yellow purse.

"Not all hero(ine)s wear capes -- this one does," Murray wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring the look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show, Oct. 2, 2022, in Paris.

In July, Pugh faced backlash after she wore a similarly sheer hot pink tulle gown to the Valentino Haute Couture Fall 2022 show in Rome. The gown boasted a high neckline and floor-sweeping, light-as-air skirt and Pugh paired it with a pair of bright pink platform heels and a slicked-back blonde bob.

Pugh shared images of herself wearing the look on Instagram, along with a caption that read, "Technically they're covered?"

The joke appeared to be a reference to the gown's gauzy fabric, which revealed her bare chest underneath. "Feeling magical in @maisonvalentino," she continued, thanking Pier Paolo Piccioli, Valentino's creative director, and her own team for bringing the look to life.

While many loved the look, others made comments referring to her bare breasts in vulgar terms and left critical remarks about the dress.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show, July 08, 2022, in Rome.

The actress later responded to the criticism with another photo of herself wearing the pink ensemble, along with a lengthy caption.

"Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn't be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing," the "Black Widow" star wrote. "I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after."

"What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see," she continued. "You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?"

To those who left trolling comments, Pugh said that she was thankful that she'd come to terms with the intricacies of her body and all of the flaws that she couldn't bear to look at when she was 14.

"What's more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts?" she asked. "What. Is. So. Terrifying."

Pugh, 26, said she was "very grateful" to have grown up in a household "with very strong, powerful, curvy women" who had raised her "to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable."