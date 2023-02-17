Florence Pugh made her runway debut with a big bang.

The actress opened Harris Reed's Fall 2023 show on Thursday in a sparkling harlequin dress that included a black corset and a huge halo-like headdress.

As she walked the runway she recited a powerful monologue written by Reed.

"Clothing has a transformative power, whether for an actor or simply a performer on the stage of life," Pugh began.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Florence Pugh attends the Harris Reed show at the Tate Modern on Feb. 16, 2023 in London.

"The art of dressing up allows us to express who we truly are, creating a safe space to inhabit in a sometimes judgmental world," Pugh continued. "Our costumes can change who we want to be seen as, and who we are destined to be. I invite you to embrace the lamé and sequins of life, because ... 'All the world's a stage.'"

Reed expressed his gratitude for Pugh in an Instagram post saying, "There are truly no words to express my gratitude to you @florencepugh for opening a show and saying the words i have been shouting into the void ever since i can remember about how important dressing up and clothing can be in one's journey."

Held at the Tate Modern's Turbine Hall in London, Reed's latest collection is inspired by Williams Shakespeare's "As You Like It."

Dave Benett/Getty Images Adhel Bol, Florence Pugh and guest attend the Harris Reed show at the Tate Modern on Feb. 16, 2023 in London.

In addition to Pugh's captivating ensemble, other models wore gilded looks with rich pops of gold, silver and metallics.

There were also several other unique hats and headpieces seen throughout the show.

In another Instagram post, the fashion designer shared a fun fact: All the gold lamé in the collection was sourced from old theater curtains.