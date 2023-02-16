Kate Hudson captured the attention of many while attending Michael Kors' recent New York Fashion Week show.
The actress turned heads as she posed for cameras wearing a black bandeau halter bra and a ruched high-slit black maxi skirt.
She paired the look with sheer black tights and a blazer draped over her shoulders.
The "Glass Onion" star's look was complete with a topknot updo hairstyle, soft pastel eyeshadow and a pair of artsy earrings.
Ahead of the Fall/Winter 2023 show, Kors and Hudson teased followers, sharing a video on Instagram titled "Kors Commute" that showed them riding in the backseat of a limo together.
Giving fans a glimpse into the artistic vision for his show, Kors said he drew inspiration from thinking about who his original influencers were.
"They are these amazing rule breakers," the New York-based fashion designer said in the video, calling women like Gloria Steinem, Jane Fonda and Yoko Ono his muses.
In a separate statement, Kors added, "For this Collection, I was really thinking about the things that influenced me when I was coming of age in the '70s -- the women who influenced me, the neighborhood that influenced me, and the combination of big city glamour and bohemia that I found in Greenwich Village at that time."
The Wednesday show included a variety of structured coats, glitzy one-piece looks, fringe dresses and more.
In addition to Hudson, other famous faces, including Ellen Pompeo, Katie Holmes, Rachel Zegler, Mindy Kaling and several others, made stylish appearances at this year's show.