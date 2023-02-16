Kate Hudson captured the attention of many while attending Michael Kors' recent New York Fashion Week show.

The actress turned heads as she posed for cameras wearing a black bandeau halter bra and a ruched high-slit black maxi skirt.

She paired the look with sheer black tights and a blazer draped over her shoulders.

The "Glass Onion" star's look was complete with a topknot updo hairstyle, soft pastel eyeshadow and a pair of artsy earrings.

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Kate Hudson attends the Michael Kors Collection FW23 Runway Show at Highline Stages, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York City.

Ahead of the Fall/Winter 2023 show, Kors and Hudson teased followers, sharing a video on Instagram titled "Kors Commute" that showed them riding in the backseat of a limo together.

Giving fans a glimpse into the artistic vision for his show, Kors said he drew inspiration from thinking about who his original influencers were.

"They are these amazing rule breakers," the New York-based fashion designer said in the video, calling women like Gloria Steinem, Jane Fonda and Yoko Ono his muses.

In a separate statement, Kors added, "For this Collection, I was really thinking about the things that influenced me when I was coming of age in the '70s -- the women who influenced me, the neighborhood that influenced me, and the combination of big city glamour and bohemia that I found in Greenwich Village at that time."

The Wednesday show included a variety of structured coats, glitzy one-piece looks, fringe dresses and more.