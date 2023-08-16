Halle Berry and her 15-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry got dolled up in matching pink outfits for a fun excursion to the immersive World of Barbie exhibit in Santa Monica, California, in celebration of her 57th birthday on Aug. 14.
Looking stunning as ever, Berry wowed in a baby pink slip dress with feather trim. Rhinestone cowboy boots, pink sunglasses, and a rainbow, heart-shaped purse topped off the colorful look.
Keeping with the theme, Nahla donned a frilly, lace-up minidress with high platform sandals and a floral mini bag -- all in various shades pink, of course.
- 1
- 2
- 3
"My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day! I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys …thank you!" Berry captioned the post, adding, "And….I highly recommend it 🌸"
Not to be outdone, Berry's longtime boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, looked dapper in his own stylish getup for the outing, wearing a pink tee shirt and matching pink teddy bear backpack. He completed the look with a black leather bucket hat and black pants.
Berry's post has racked up more than 132,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments, many from celebrity friends wishing Berry a happy birthday.
"Happy birthday beautiful Halle!😍🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️🥂🎂," designer Kimora Lee Simmons wrote in the comments.
Director Ava DuVernay commented, "Blessings and bravery for your new year of life!" alongside a string of sunflower emojis.
The pink look is yet another home run serve from Berry, whose eternal beauty helps her pull off anything -- even a hilarious 'Joker'-esque look Hunt posted in a birthday tribute to his leading lady on Monday.
"This is the woman i love," he captioned the image. "Behind the mask she makes me laugh til i hurt, i see her behind the mask, i always have. Happy bday, my love."
Berry responded in the comments, "thank you Van for always letting me be ME and loving me anyway!"