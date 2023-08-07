Halle Berry always serves us noteworthy fashion and beauty looks -- and her latest Instagram selfie is no exception.
"Sunday serve…" Berry captioned her Sunday post, showcasing her latest hairstyle and glowing skin.
"My man loves this. Forward all complaints to him," she added, tagging boyfriend Van Hunt.
The post earned Berry plenty of love from friends and followers alike.
"Right on soul sista!" actor Ahmed Best commented, prompting Berry to respond with two sunglass-wearing smiley face emoji.
Author, TV personality and former Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Elaine Welteroth also commented on Berry's post with four heart-eyed emoji.
Singer Andra Day left several clapping and raised hand emoji beneath the post, writing simply, "The caption!!"
Berry is no stranger to trying new looks. The actress rang in her 56th birthday last year with beautiful grey curls. She's also had blonde and purple hair, which she shared in posts on Instagram. More recently, she debuted a cropped, platinum blonde cut before moving on to longer, highlighted curls.
We can't wait to see what looks she serves next!